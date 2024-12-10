^

Sports

Weather halts Ardina’s final LPGA Q-Series push

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 3:47pm
Weather halts Ardinaâ€™s final LPGA Q-Series push
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines tees off on the third hole during the second round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 20, 2023 in Midland, Michigan.
David Berding / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — A weather delay added an element of suspense to Dottie Ardina’s critical push for an LPGA card in the final round of the grueling Q-Series: Final Qualifying Stage in Mobile, Alabama on Monday (Tuesday Manila time).

The Filipina ace had built momentum with three consecutive birdies from No. 6, recording a three-under par score at the Crossings course of RTJ Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove. This lifted her to a six-under overall total, securing a spot at joint 21st, safely within the coveted Top 25 and ties required for full 2025 LPGA Tour status.

Ardina had earlier bolstered her bid with a three-under 68 in the fourth round at the Falls course, climbing to joint 30th. She then stayed in the hunt following a birdie-par-bogey roll from the third hole before her birdie streak reignited hopes of a strong finish.

However, heavy rains disrupted the ICTSI-backed ace’s momentum, forcing tournament officials to suspend play until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Japanese players Chisato Iwai and Miyu Yamashita currently occupy the top two spots on the leaderboard with the former carding a birdie and a par on the first two holes, reaching a running 21-under total to lead Yamashita by two shots.

For Ardina, this qualifier represents another chapter in her journey as a professional golfer. The 31-year-old Olympian earned her LPGA status back in 2014 and has since alternated between the LPGA and Epson Tours, where she claimed the Copper Rock Championship in 2022.

Her best finish on the LPGA this year was a tie for seventh at the Dana Open, while she achieved a joint runner-up result at the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic on the Epson Tour in May.

As play resumes, Ardina aims to carry forward her birdie streak and match the stellar back-nine performance from her third round at the Crossings, where she birdied three of the last six holes to salvage a 70. Her steady composure will be key as she fights for a full LPGA status for 2025.

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tekken's AK finishes 4th in last chance qualifier for World Tour

Tekken's AK finishes 4th in last chance qualifier for World Tour

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
It was a valiant effort for Filipino Tekken star Alexandre "AK" Laverez as he finished fourth in the Last Chance Qualifier...
Sports
fbtw
Will KQ reemerge in Game 2?

Will KQ reemerge in Game 2?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
UP coach Goldwyn Monteverde threw an army of defenders on La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao in Game 1 of the UAAP men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Mets acquire Soto via 15-yr, $765 million offer

Mets acquire Soto via 15-yr, $765 million offer

17 hours ago
Dominican baseball superstar Juan Soto has agreed to join the New York Mets on a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal,...
Sports
fbtw
Paddlers, Gilas lead monthly Philippine sports achievers

Paddlers, Gilas lead monthly Philippine sports achievers

1 day ago
The twin kill in Window 2 sent the Nationals straight into the 2025 Asia Cup main tournament in Saudi Arabia with a window...
Sports
fbtw
Villa, Velos wrest 'double' championships in PPS Varac netfest

Villa, Velos wrest 'double' championships in PPS Varac netfest

5 hours ago
Queen Villa lived up to her billing while unranked Juvels Velos upended his seeded rivals as they emerged as the stars in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Humanizing Saudi football': Netflix show paves way for World Cup

'Humanizing Saudi football': Netflix show paves way for World Cup

5 hours ago
A new Netflix series on Saudi football features packed stadiums and top-flight talent, but whether it can curb criticism of...
Sports
fbtw
Ribo headlines TNT's esports team, Tropang Alab

Ribo headlines TNT's esports team, Tropang Alab

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Filipino esports veteran Carlito “Ribo” Ribo returns to esports as he headlines TNT's esports team, Tropang Alab,...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani 'very unlikely' to pitch when Dodgers open 2025 season in Tokyo

Ohtani 'very unlikely' to pitch when Dodgers open 2025 season in Tokyo

6 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers expect two-way star Shohei Ohtani to be ready to hit when the 2025 season opens with two games in...
Sports
fbtw
Lim repeats over Olivarez to clinch 3rd PCA crown

Lim repeats over Olivarez to clinch 3rd PCA crown

6 hours ago
Top seed Alberto “AJ” Lim Jr. reasserted his mastery over Davis Cup teammate Eric Olivarez, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1, and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with