Weather halts Ardinaâ€™s final LPGA Q-Series push

Weather halts Ardina’s final LPGA Q-Series push

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines tees off on the third hole during the second round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 20, 2023 in Midland, Michigan.

MANILA, Philippines — A weather delay added an element of suspense to Dottie Ardina’s critical push for an LPGA card in the final round of the grueling Q-Series: Final Qualifying Stage in Mobile, Alabama on Monday (Tuesday Manila time).

The Filipina ace had built momentum with three consecutive birdies from No. 6, recording a three-under par score at the Crossings course of RTJ Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove. This lifted her to a six-under overall total, securing a spot at joint 21st, safely within the coveted Top 25 and ties required for full 2025 LPGA Tour status.

Ardina had earlier bolstered her bid with a three-under 68 in the fourth round at the Falls course, climbing to joint 30th. She then stayed in the hunt following a birdie-par-bogey roll from the third hole before her birdie streak reignited hopes of a strong finish.

However, heavy rains disrupted the ICTSI-backed ace’s momentum, forcing tournament officials to suspend play until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Japanese players Chisato Iwai and Miyu Yamashita currently occupy the top two spots on the leaderboard with the former carding a birdie and a par on the first two holes, reaching a running 21-under total to lead Yamashita by two shots.

For Ardina, this qualifier represents another chapter in her journey as a professional golfer. The 31-year-old Olympian earned her LPGA status back in 2014 and has since alternated between the LPGA and Epson Tours, where she claimed the Copper Rock Championship in 2022.

Her best finish on the LPGA this year was a tie for seventh at the Dana Open, while she achieved a joint runner-up result at the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic on the Epson Tour in May.

As play resumes, Ardina aims to carry forward her birdie streak and match the stellar back-nine performance from her third round at the Crossings, where she birdied three of the last six holes to salvage a 70. Her steady composure will be key as she fights for a full LPGA status for 2025.