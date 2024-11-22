^

Thompson solidifies reputation as Gilas mainstay with do-it-all game in New Zealand stunner

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 22, 2024 | 11:28am
Gilas Pilipinas' Scottie Thompson (9)
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Once upon a time, there were basketball fans who believed that Scottie Thompson is not an effective basketball player on the international stage. 

Some believed that a 6-foot-1 hustling and playmaking guard who is not a sharpshooter will not thrive in international play.

Thompson’s performance against New Zealand in Gilas Pilipinas’ FIBA Asia Qualifiers clash versus New Zealand on Thursday evening, however, quashed those doubts, head coach Tim Cone said.

The Philippines scored a breakthrough win against the World No. 22 squad, 93-89, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In the game, Thompson finished with 12 points, six assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes of play, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. 

Cone, after the game, heaped praises on the floor general. 

“I remember this time very distinctly where there was a lot of talk about Scottie can’t play in the international game. I don't know if you remember that but there’s a lot of people who say that he cannot play in the international game because he can't shoot,” he told reporters at the postgame press conference. 

“But, in my mind and his mind, there’s never been any doubt. The thing with Scottie, you can look at the video all you want until you get into the floor and play against him you don’t realize what he's doing out there on the floor for you,” he added.

Thompson did most of his damage in the second quarter. 

With Gilas trailing by eight, 20-28, the guard was subbed in early on in the second quarter.

He was able to wreak havoc, scoring nine points, recording an offensive rebound and an assist in a 15-3 burst by Gilas. 

Thompson’s personal 7-0 run, capped by a triple, actually gave the Nationals a 35-31 lead that swung the momentum to their side. 

Cone stressed that the do-it-all attitude of the 31-year-old guard, as well as his vast improvement from beyond the arc, really underscores his talent. 

“In terms of his tremendous rebounding , I think that’s what gets the most print but his defense is spot on and his hustle on the defensive side is spot on. And, he’s really really worked hard on improving his shot so he’s not a guy you can step off of anymore and his ability to get to the rim and create has always been there,” he said.

“He’s been that triple double machine ever since he was at Perpetual, so to me it's not a surprise but because it’s not a surprise, it doesn't make it amazing. Still amazing the things he does, but it’s not surprise to us, it’s not a surprise to all of his teammates,” he added.

Thompson’s Barangay Ginebra teammate, Brownlee, also emphasized the value of the guard, whom he described as “one of a kind”.

“His energy is always unmatched. You know, he's always been a hard-working guy on the court. He's grabbing rebounds over seven footers. So, what he’s doing is unmatched. He’s one of a kind, for sure.” 

Thompson and the rest of the Nationals will try to formalize their entry into next year’s FIBA Asia Cup and sweep Group B play against Hong Kong on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

