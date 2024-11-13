^

Quezon, Batangas collide in do-or-die Game 3 for MPBL South title

Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 3:09pm
LJ Gonzales in action for the Quezon Huskers.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — Given a life extension, the Quezon Huskers hope to complete their recovery when they tackle the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters in a Game 3 decider for the South Division crown at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

Jason Opiso scored on a putback with 1.9 seconds left to lift the Huskers past the Rum Masters, 65-64, in Game 2 at the overcrowded Batangas City Coliseum on Tuesday and level their finals series at 1-1.

The game-clincher came after Judel Fuentes missed a jumper, completing the Huskers' comeback, sparked by LJ Gonzales, from a 56-64 deficit with 1:58 left.

Gonzales bunched seven points before Opisos' tip-in and was chosen the Daily Fantasy Best Player after posting 17 points, seven rebounds, one steal and one assist.

Other Huskers who delivered for Coach Eric Gonzales were Fuentes, who managed 15 points despite making only three of 20 field goal tries plus four rebounds and three assists; Ximone Sandagon with eight points plus 14 rebounds; and Rodel Gravera with eight points plus four rebounds.

Batangas, which erected a 57-47 spread with 6:58 seconds to go, got 18 points plus four rebounds from Levi Hernandez; 15 points plus six rebounds from Jong Baloria, who bunched seven points for a 64-56 lead with 2:05 left; and six points plus 11 rebounds from John Ambulodto.

The Rum Masters still led, 64-63, with only 10.8 seconds remaining but Baloria turned the ball over after receiving the inbound. 

It was a stingy setback for Batangas as it held the rein for 32 minutes and 46 seconds against Quezon, which took control for only 1:13.

In Game 3, Gonzales is again expected to lean on LJ Gonzales, Fuentes, Sandagon, Opiso, Mon Abundo and Gab Banal.

Batangas Coach Cholo Villanueva will bank on Hernandez, Baloria, CJ Isit, Cedrick Ablaza, Dawn Ochea, Mark Cruz and Jeckster Apinan.

With Hernandez drilling in two triples, Batangas scored 10 points against Quezon's two to surge ahead, 30-24, with 6:15 left in the second quarter.

The Huskers, however, clustered seven points and knotted the halftime count at 34.

Batangas took Game 1, 75-69, on November 9 at the Lucena Convention Center.

The winner between Batangas and Quezon will advance to the National Finals against North Division champion Pampanga. The best-of-five series will begin with Games 1 and 2 on December 1 and 3, respectively, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
