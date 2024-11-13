^

Rock 'n' Roll Series Manila back for 3rd year

November 13, 2024 | 2:06pm
Rock 'n' Roll Series ManilaÂ back for 3rd year
The ASICS Rock n’ Roll Series caters to performance, recreation, lifestyle and budding runners.

MANILA, Philippines — The ASICS Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Manila, presented by AIA Vitality, returns on November 23-24 for its third year, bigger and bolder than ever.

This unique event, Asia's first and only Rock 'n' Roll Running Series, combines running, live music and vibrant community energy in a two-day celebration through the heart of Manila. Participants will lace up for the marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K distances, experiencing the heritage-rich sites of Manila, each course accompanied by live bands, cheer squads and a fun-filled atmosphere.

This year's edition will be held at night, with the marathon to fire off at 10 p.m. on November 23 and the half-marathon at midnight, and the 10K and 5K events following through the morning. Runners will traverse historic locations like Jones Bridge, Intramuros, Rizal Park, the National Museum and Manila City Hall, immersing themselves in the city's rich culture.

Join the fun and be part of the rhythm, the run, and the Manila spirit. Registration is still open. For more details and to secure your spot, visit www.runrocknroll.com/manila.

Meanwhile, from November 19-22, Robinsons Place Manila will host the AIA Health and Wellness Expo, offering runners and the public an exciting preview of what’s to come. This event, backed by ASICS, AIA and City of Manila, will feature a range of exhibitions centered on health, fitness and community well-being.

Celebrating the 27th anniversary of the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series, which began in the 1990s with the vision of making running fun through music, this event has become a global spectacle.

Organized by The IRONMAN Group Philippines, the event has transformed the running world with its festival-like vibe featuring bands at every mile, festive starting lines, and milestone moments that unite communities worldwide.

Manila’s event offers more than just races. From training sessions with seasoned marathoners and ASICS coaches to medal showcases and an entertainer search contest, it inspires participants to prepare for race day and connects them with a larger community.

Princess Galura, general manager of Sunrise Events, part of The IRONMAN Group, expressed excitement about the event’s growth, noting the runners have enjoyed this musical journey, and that the enthusiasm from the EVO City Front Act Run has amplified excitement for the upcoming series.

Major partners such as Culture and Arts Manila, Manila Sports Council, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, National Parks Development Committee, Intramuros Administration, 2GO, ION+ Advanced Electrolyte Drink, Lightwater, Sante, Young Living, Century Tuna, JB Music and Sports, Del Monte Fit and Right, Skintec, Del Monte Fruity Zing, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, OneSports+ on Cignal, and Sportograf.

