Amos sizzles from deep as Archers enter in PGFlex Invitational semis

Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 2:29pm
UP center Francis Nnoruka scores against La Salle’s Mason Amos during their game in the PGFlex Linoleum Invitational Tournament on Monday. The Archers won, 82-71.
PGFlex Linoleum Invitational.

MANILA, Philippines — Mason Amos buried five triples and helped power La Salle to an 82-71 win over University of the Philippines and into the semis of the PGFlex Linoleum Invitational Tournament on Monday, November 4, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Showing why he was added to the Gilas Pilipinas pool last year, the sweet-shooting 6-foot-7 Amos tallied 19 points on an impressive 7-of-11 shooting from the field, including 5-of-8 from the 3-point area as the Archers streaked to their third straight win in the seven-team preseason tournament presented by Quintana.

While Amos continued to impress, it was again wily guard Jhayzine Kean Baclaan who top-scored for the Archers with 24 points on top of eight assists, which he craftily dished out in the second quarter where the Archers started to pull away.

Jacob Cortez had a quiet 11-point performance this time, a far cry from his 20-point showing in the team’s first two wins over Olivarez College and Centro Escolar University.

Despite the loss, UP’s future appeared promising after foreign athlete Francis Nnoruka tallied 33 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, reigning UCAL titlist CEU notched its second win in three games with a 67-62 victory over Adsamson — thanks to a fourth quarter explosion.

Foreign athlete Israel Osamudiame Friday led CEU’s mighty assault with his powerful inside plays as the Scorpions outscored the Falcons, 16-7, to prevail. 

In 30 minutes of action, Friday logged 20 points and 15 boards, while Dylan Darbin and Gabriel Gamboa combined for 19 points to hand the San Marcelino-based squad its second straight defeat.

Ray Allen Torres paced the Falcons with 13 rebounds, seven boards and five assists. 

