^

Sports

NAOS Esports bows out of VCT Pacific Ascensions

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 24, 2024 | 12:17pm
NAOS Esports bows out of VCT Pacific Ascensions
NAOS Esports had been seeded in the upper bracket quarterfinals where it began its Ascensions campaign against Indonesia's Boom Esports.

MANILA, Philippines – NAOS Esports, the lone Filipino representative in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific: Ascensions, exited the tournament after losing to South Korean team Riddle Order, 1-2, in the second round of the lower bracket held offline in Jakarta, Indonesia.

NAOS Esports had been seeded in the upper bracket quarterfinals where it began its Ascensions campaign against Indonesia's Boom Esports. The Filipino squad suffered a 0-2 defeat, which relegated it to the lower brackets.

With its back against the wall, NAOS Esports was able to find its form, eliminating Hong Kong's Oblivion Force after a 2-0 sweep to stay alive in the lower brackets, where it was to face Riddle Order.

In NAOS Esports' map pick Haven, both teams traded round wins but NAOS Esports put up a three-consecutive-round win to give them the lead at 12-9. But Riddle Order answered back with its own streak to force overtime. 

Both teams once again traded wins, but it was the Filipinos who overcame the three overtimes to finally close out their map pick with a win, 17-15.

However, it went downhill for the Filipinos from that point as in the second map Lotus, Riddle Order took a commanding 10-0 lead, forcing a decider in Ascent.

Though NAOS led the map at the half with 7-5, Riddle Order was able to take four consecutive rounds to take the lead. NAOS bagged a few rounds of its own, but Riddle Order closed out the series with a three-consecutive-round win to eliminate the Filipinos from the competition at seventh-eighth place.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMA Manila Open set at Marriott

MMA Manila Open set at Marriott

2 days ago
The first Asian Mixed Martial Arts Manila Open hosted by the newly-formed Nasyonal Mixed Martial Arts Pederasyon...
Sports
fbtw
Fiberxers roar, soar

Fiberxers roar, soar

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Converge is returning to the quarterfinals riding the momentum of a four-game win streak.
Sports
fbtw
Philippines, China go to war in URCC Fight Night

Philippines, China go to war in URCC Fight Night

2 days ago
Heavyweights will collide on September 28 as the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) makes its first stop at the...
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Melvin Jerusalem successfully defended the World Boxing Council minimumweight championship after a masterful unanimous decision...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Active rest&rsquo; for Suarez

‘Active rest’ for Suarez

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
There’s no stopping Charly Suarez’ bandwagon as the newly-crowned WBO International superfeatherweight champion...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hydrate and win: Evian's Sports Limited-edition Bottles could take you to Wimbledon 2025!

Hydrate and win: Evian's Sports Limited-edition Bottles could take you to Wimbledon 2025!

2 hours ago
Evian, the bottled natural spring water straight from the French Alps, recently unveiled its exciting limited-edition de...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal, Alcaraz, Sinner in Davis Cup finals teams

Nadal, Alcaraz, Sinner in Davis Cup finals teams

2 hours ago
Spain named 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in a five-man Davis Cup team on Monday (Tuesday Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Evangelista, Santor win MOS honors

Evangelista, Santor win MOS honors

13 hours ago
Junior standouts Aishel Evangelista of Betta Caloocan Swim Team and Patricia Mae Santor emerged the Most Outstanding Swimmers...
Sports
fbtw
Top jungolfers clash in ICTSI match play

Top jungolfers clash in ICTSI match play

13 hours ago
After a nationwide campaign under grueling conditions, 63 of the country’s top young golfers battle it out in the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with