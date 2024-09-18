Loss to Adamson means urgent need to improve, says UST skipper Cabañero

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas’ first loss in the UAAP Season 87 men's basketball tournament against the Adamson Soaring Falcons will serve as a wake-up call for the Growling Tigers, forward Nic Cabanero said, as their two-game winning streak came to an end over the weekend.

UST led by 10 points in the first half against Adamson, but faltered in the last two quarters to absorb a 69-56 loss Sunday afternoon.

It was an ugly loss for the España-based squad, which managed to score just six points in the third quarter as the Falcons soared to a double-digit advantage that they did not squander.

Cabanero later told reporters that the defeat showed them that they still have a lot to improve.

“As the coaches told us, we need to respect every team in the UAAP. So, I think it is a wake-up call for us to improve what we need to improve,” he said in Filipino.

“Whatever we were lacking in our team, we have to be ready. And, I think the Adamson team did a great job to win,” he added.

Cabañero was the only UST player who finished in double digits. He had 16 points and five rebounds while scoring 5-of-11 from the field, but he did not have an assist. Christian Manaytay backstopped him with nine points, to go with two steals, one assist and one rebound.

Foreign student athlete Mo Tounkara had a lackadaisical game with seven points and five rebounds to go with four turnovers.

Guard Forthsky Padrigao continued his horrendous shooting stretch this season, finishing with just two points on a 1-of-7 outing from the field. He, however, had six assists, four rebounds and two steals but had four turnovers.

The Tigers made just 19 of their 57 attempts, good for 33.3% shooting, compared to Adamson’s 26-of-65 (40%) clip.

“I think, the game was really theirs. Whatever shot we took, even the close ones, we just could not connect,” Cabanero said.

“So, congrats to them, we’re just gonna work hard and focus on practice.”

Adamson’s win gave them a 2-1 win-loss record, tied with UST for the third spot of the tourney.

“We need to absorb this loss and learn from it. Whatever the coaches tell us, we just need to be ready,” he added.

For his part, Adamson head coach Nash Racela admitted that leading into the game, there were “some doubts,” especially with UST’s stronger lineup.

“There were some doubts heading into the game, after struggling the last few days. What the first half showed was we can stay with them. After the break, it’s a realization that we can [win], despite UST having a stronger lineup and support compared to last year,” Racela said.

“That triggered it in the second half. Our defense was commendable,” he added.

UST will face the National University Bulldogs next, while Adamson will take on the Ateneo Blue Eagles. Both games will be on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.