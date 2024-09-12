^

‘Predator Project DualPlay’ is a gaming laptop with detachable touchpad-controller

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 4:26pm
Predator Project DualPlay
Acer

MANILA, Philippines – A new player has entered the game. 

Acer has debuted a revolutionary gaming concept at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2024 -- the Predator Project DualPlay. 

According to the laptop brand, Predator Project DualPlay is a gaming laptop that has a touchpad that could become a gaming controller. 

“This action will also trigger the two high-fidelity, 5-watt pop-out speakers to emerge from the sides of the laptop, immersing players in heart-pounding audio that brings every scene to life,” it added. 

The wireless controller could also be separated into two joysticks, so players could use it for multiplayer sessions. 

“Project DualPlay elevates gaming control and experiences to new heights,” it said. 

“This feature also allows gamers the flexibility to switch seamlessly between keyboard and controller gaming and adapt to different playing styles and game genres.” 

Acer also unveiled the new Nitro Blaze 7, a PC handheld gaming device, during the IFA. 

Using an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, it “combines cutting-edge technology and a compact design, ensuring next-level gaming and entertainment are within reach.” 

The Blaze 7 features a 7-inch Full HD IPS display with a touch interface, plus AMD FreeSync Premium technology, and a 144 Hz refresh rate. 

“This allows players to experience enhanced visuals and responsive controls while playing their favorite AAA titles,” Acer said. 

“The system runs on Windows 11 and features the new Acer Game Space application, which supports adding games from multiple platforms.”

