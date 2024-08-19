^

30th Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated Aug. 21 at SMX

Philstar.com
August 19, 2024 | 3:56pm
AFAD president Edwin Lim (right) and spokesperson Aric Topacio.

MANILA, Philippines – World-class imported and locally made sporting firearms and shooting products , highlighting innovations and safety features, will be on full display as the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers Inc. (AFAD) hosts the first of two parts in this year’s 30th Defense and Sporting Arms Show starting Wednesday, August 21, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Newly elected AFAD president Edwin Lim said more than 40 members and exhibitors have already confirmed participation in the five-day arms show of top-notch sporting firearms, ammunition and paraphernalia from renowned manufacturers and distributors.

“AFAD’s thrust is safe and responsible gun ownership. All stakeholders are united on this mission and vision. We’re looking forward to an auspicious arms show,” said Lim, also the president of the Philippine Practical Shooting Association (PPSA).

Lim of Magnus Sports Shops was elected to lead AFAD's new set of officers, which included Reynaldo Espineli of R. Espineli Trading (vice president), Maria Cristina Tuason-Gonzalez of Squires Bingham International Inc. (secretary), Edwin Año Jr. of Topspot Guns and Ammunition Trading (treasurer), and Alaric Alexander Topacio of Tools Trading Corporation (comptroller). Other officers include Patrick James Dionisio of P.B. Dionisio & Co. Inc., Dino Reyes of Lynx Firearms and Ammunition, Mary Grace Parilla of True Weight, and Ivy Illine Sapasap of Imperial Guns, Ammo & Accessories.

Lim believes that with collaborative efforts from all members, AFAD will continue to thrive as a reliable income-generating industry in the country. On the sporting side, AFAD programs are strengthened by Lim's association at the Philippine National Shooting Association (PNSA) where he serves as a board member.

“Through the years, the sports of shooting have always been a safety ground for safe and responsible gun ownership. It is worth noting that we have some 10,000 active shooters in the country, including 5,000 PPSA members. And the shooting community is lucky since President Ferdinand ‘Bong Bong’ Marcos, Jr. is a member of PPSA and a responsible gun owner,” said Lim.

Confirmed to attend the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. are Senate President Sen. Francis Escudero and Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil. AFAD also extends an invitation to Presidential son and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Araneta Marcos, Sen. Lito Lapid, and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino.

As part of its mission to educate the public about responsible gun ownership, AFAD lined up activities and programs throughout the five-day event, including seminars on the safe handling of firearms, the legal process in acquiring guns, and vital documents and government requirements. Also, in close coordination with the PNP, AFAD put up a one-stop area for application and renewal of licenses to own and possess firearms available in the show.

Lim also requests both online and walk-in patrons to keep their tickets as AFAD sets to raffle off exciting items, paraphernalia, and guns during the five-day show.

Members and exhibitors included Trust Trade, PB Dionisio & Co. Inc., Squires Bingham International Inc., Tactical Corner Inc., Nashe Enterprises, Hahn Manila Enterprises, Shooters Guns and Ammo Corp., Metro Arms Corporation, R. Espineli Trading, Imperial Guns, Ammo & Accessories, Jethro International, Inc.; Stronghand Incorporated, Final Option Trading Corporation, Force Site Inc, Lynx Firearms and Ammunition; Tactical Precision Trading, Armscor Shooting Center, Topspot Guns and Ammo, Lordman Leathercraft Guns and Ammo, Defensive Armament Resource Corp. True Weight, Tactics SOG Industries Inc., Lock and Load Firearms and Sporting Goods, Pascual Enterprises, Santiago Fiberforce, Jordan Leather & Gen. Mdse., Speededge, Magnus Sports Shop, Greyman Elite Inc., Bonanza Enterprise, Frontier Guns & Ammo, Jordan Guns & Ammo Trading, Tacops-Tactical Option Inc., Raj’s, Asia Defense and Armament Corporation and Secure Arms.

