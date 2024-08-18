Fajardo takes home unprecedented 8th PBA MVP plum

MANILA, Philippines -- June Mar Fajardo added another gem in his crown after winning his eighth PBA Most Valuable award on Sunday.

Fajardo, the man in the middle for the better part of the decade for the San Miguel Beermen, took home his latest MVP plum, edging teammate CJ Perez and new Terrafirma Dyip big man Christian Standhardinger.

The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 17.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 blocks per game in PBA Season 48.

He tallied 1,615 points from stats, 855 points from media votes and 329 from player votes for a total of 2,799 points.

He was named the Best Player of the Conference in the All-Filipino cup.

The gentle giant also led San Miguel to the Commissioner’s Cup championship last season and a runner-up finish in the Philippine Cup.

This is his second straight MVP plum. His eight awards doubled the second-placers Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio, who both have four MVPs.

“Siyempre, masaya ako na nakuha ko ulit ‘yung MVP award. Hindi ko naman talaga goal ‘yung MVP pero thankful ako kay God na nakuha ko ito,” he told reporters after winning the award.

“Itong mga awards na ito, [inaalay] ko rin sa mga teammates ko kasi hindi ko naman makukuha itong mga ito kundi dahil sa mga teammates ko e. Tinutulungan din nila ako. Para sa kanila rin ito, pati sa mga coaches din,” he added.

Perez came in second with 1,951 total points, while Standhardinger had 1,731.

Fajardo, Standhardinger and Perez led the Mythical Five First Team selection, along with Arvin Tolentino and Chris Newsome.

Cliff Hodge, Calvin Oftana, Jason Perkins, Stephen Holt and Juami Tiongson were named in the Mythical Five Second Team.

Hodge, Fajardo, Kemark Carino, Joshua Munzon and Chris Newsome were proclaimed the top defenders of last season.

Holt, who was traded to Ginebra in the offseason, is the Rookie of the Year after averaging 17.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game for Terrafirma last season.

Paul Zamar of the NorthPort Batang Pier was given the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award, while Rain or Shine’s Jhonard Clarito is the Most Improved Player.