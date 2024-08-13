Malixi's journey: Defying expectations, dominating the game

Rianne Malixi of the Philippines plays her tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Course on April 03, 2024 in Evans, Georgia.

MANILA, Philippines – All she wanted was to play well, yet with three remarkable victories in just eight months, Rianne Malixi still struggles to grasp the full extent of her talent at this stage in her blossoming career.

"Honestly, I just wanted to play good. That’s it," Malixi said with characteristic humility after defeating her close friend and fierce competitor, Asterisk Talley, for the second time this year, securing a 3&2 victory at the US Women’s Amateur in Oklahoma last Sunday.

Coming into this year, Malixi's sole expectation was to improve her game, following a challenging 2023 season overseas marked by a string of near misses, including a third-place finish in the Queen Sirikit Cup and the Royal Junior in Japan. Despite these setbacks, her resolve only grew stronger.

The new season kicked off with a triumph Down Under, as Malixi claimed the Australian Master of the Amateurs title. Although she couldn't maintain the momentum in the Australian Women’s Amateur Championship and the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, where she placed eighth and fifth, respectively, her confidence remained unshaken.

A standout performance in the Korea Women’s Open, where she placed fifth against some of the top professionals and leading amateurs, signaled that her breakthrough was just a matter of time.

One year after narrowly missing victory against Kiara Romero in the US Girls’ Junior, Malixi powered her way from the stroke play eliminations to the match play finals, overwhelming Talley with an 8&7 victory. Not only did she avenge her loss to Talley at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, but she also recorded the most lopsided result in US Girls’ Junior championship history — a feat that might stand the test of time.

Despite settling for fourth place in the European Ladies Amateur Championship, Malixi’s experience there proved invaluable as she prepared for the US Women’s Amateur.

A solid 67 in the first round of the 36-hole stroke play qualifier hinted at a stellar week ahead. Although she eased into the Match Play with a No. 6 seed, Malixi truly shone in the knockout rounds, dispatching her rivals with the ease of a seasoned champion.

Facing Talley once again, Malixi was destined to succeed. She overcame all obstacles, settling their score in their third meeting with a kind of windup that merits major titles in the ranks.

"Honestly, I love Asterisk. I would love to be friends with her," Malixi shared. "That’s why I kept talking to her. Even small talk…developing a relationship with her has been so awesome. She’s a great player and a wonderful person."

But one might wonder if Talley feels the same after being bested by Malixi in two premier amateur championships.

Despite her historic achievements, becoming only the second player after Korea’s Eun Jeong Seong to win both the US Girls’ Junior and the US Women’s Amateur in the same year — and the first Filipina player to win two USGA crowns — Malixi remains genuinely surprised by her success.

"I wasn’t expecting to win the Australian Master of the Amateurs in January, then the US Girls’ Junior last month, and now this (US Women’s Amateur)," said the world amateur No. 10. "I was so surprised. Even though I was playing good golf, I wasn’t expecting any of this."

While many amateurs rarely play 36-hole matches, Malixi, a four-time participant in the US Women’s Amateur, has learned from her past experiences and diligently worked on both her mental and physical game to prepare for these major moments.

"Honestly, it's all part of training," Malixi explained. "I told someone 22 days ago at the US Girls’ Junior that it was part of my training to play with a pro. I would have match play with him for 36 holes, and it was almost the same as this week — it helped a lot."

She also expressed deep gratitude to her father. "I'm thankful for my dad, who kept pushing me beyond my limits. Last year, I was self-deprecating, but my dad pep-talked me into staying positive. Everything is about perspective, and I realized that at the beginning of the year. Since then, everything has skyrocketed."

As her prominence grows, Malixi’s future appears exceptionally promising. Her extraordinary talent, mental toughness and relentless drive to excel leave little doubt that her journey has only just begun, with even greater achievements on the horizon.