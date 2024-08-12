Magical Malixi cements status as a rising golf star, wins US Women's Amateur

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi continued to carve her name in the annals of women’s amateur golf by winning the prestigious US Women’s Amateur in Oklahoma, on Sunday (Monday Manila time). At just 17, Malixi became only the second player to claim two USGA championships in a single season, following her historic triumph in the US Girls’ Junior last month.

Malixi's latest victory is particularly remarkable as it came against the same opponent she dominated in the US Girls’ Junior final — Asterisk Talley. The pair became the first players to face each other in both finals in the same year, making them only the seventh and eighth individuals to compete in both title matches in USGA history.

However, this championship duel at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa was a far cry from Malixi’s commanding 8&7 win over Talley in the US Girls’ Junior. This time, Malixi had to dig deep to secure a hard-fought 3&2 victory, showcasing her resilience and clutch performance under pressure.

“Just competing and feeling the pressure to win this tournament — it means so much to me. Being a two-time USGA champion, it's huge for me,” said Malixi.

In a 36-hole marathon that featured dramatic momentum swings, Malixi found herself trailing the 15-year-old American through the first half on Saturday and even dropped another hole early on Sunday.

But whether she was in the lead or playing catch-up, Malixi remained unshaken and unflappable, relying on her patience, talent — and a bag full of tricks to pull through.

After leveling the match, Malixi seized control by winning four consecutive holes from No. 2 (No. 20), establishing a 2-up lead. A steady par on the 26th hole extended her advantage, but Talley wasn’t ready to concede, responding with her own run of three straight wins from No. 9 (No. 27) to even the match once again.

The turning point came at the par-5 31st (No. 13), where Malixi displayed her aggressive style by going for the green from 213 yards. She executed a flawless fairway wood shot, landing the ball softly on the green, just a foot from where it dropped, earning her a potential crucial birdie.

"Somewhere around the back nine," said Malixi when asked about the turning point of their back-and-forth duel. "I don’t remember exactly, but I think I made a couple of mistakes and a few good putts. It all happened so quickly. I believe it started on the par-5 No. 13, where I made a birdie. That’s when I regained my momentum."

Talley, unable to get up and down from 57 yards, handed Malixi the hole — and the lead once more.

Malixi then drained a spectacular curling putt on the next hole, and followed it up with a pinpoint approach on No. 33, sinking another birdie to extend her lead to 3-up.

With only a few holes left, she appeared to be on an unstoppable march to victory.

Despite a slight misstep on the 34th hole, where her tee shot found the rough, Malixi maintained her composure. Talley, who found herself in a worse position in the woods, managed a miraculous recovery, but Malixi responded with a brilliant sand save, nearly holing out her bunker shot for eagle.

Although Talley made her birdie, Malixi matched it, closing out the match and securing the championship.

After her victory, Malixi shared an emotional moment with Talley and her mother, Michelle, before the trophy presentation.

This triumph makes Malixi only the second player to win both the US Girls’ Junior and the US Women’s Amateur, following in the footsteps of Korea’s Eun Jeong Seong, who accomplished the feat in 2016.

The victory also opens up a world of opportunities for Malixi, including the Robert Cox Trophy custody for a year, an invitation to the 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and exemptions to next year’s US Women’s Open and a decade-long eligibility for the US Women’s Amateur. She is also likely to receive exemptions into major LPGA tournaments, such as the Chevron Championship, the AIG Women’s Open, and the Evian Championship.

“It would be amazing to play with the best players in the world. Just being inside the ropes in a major is truly an honor. It means a lot to me," said Malixi.

With her star on the rise and a commitment to Duke University next year, the future looks incredibly bright for the talented Filipina golfer, who seems to have the magic touch in every tournament she enters.