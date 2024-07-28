^

Delgaco enters rowing quarterfinals in Paris Olympics

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 28, 2024 | 3:29pm
Delgaco enters rowing quarterfinals in Paris Olympics
Philippines' Joanie Delgaco competes in the women's single sculls repechages rowing competition at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Centre in Vaires-sur-Marne during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 28, 2024.
AFP / Bertrand Guay

MANILA, Philippines — Joanie Delgaco made the most of her second chance in the women’s single sculls repechage round, making the quarterfinals of the competition Sunday afternoon (Manila time).

Delgaco started strong and finished much stronger, ending the round first with a time of 7:55.00.

She went ahead of Vietnam’s Thi Hue Pham, who recorded a time of 8:00.97. They made the quarterfinals.

Cuba’s Yariulvis Cobas (8:10.64,) Nicaragua’s Evidelia Jarquin (8:26.23) and Togo’s Akoko Komlanvi (8:43.11) are off to the classification round.

After leading by just a fraction of a second at the halfway mark, the Filipina pulled away late and won by over five seconds. 

Delgaco, the first Filipina rower to make it to the Olympics, had to go through the repechage round after settling for fourth place in Heat 2 on Saturday.

The quarterfinal round will be held on Tuesday, July 30, at 3:30 p.m. (Manila time). 

JOANIE DELGACO

PARIS OLYMPICS

ROWING
