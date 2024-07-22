Ajido, Jacinto secure wins in Speedo swim tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran international campaigners Jamesrey Mishael Ajido and Jerard Dominic Jacinto topped their respective age group classes to emerge as the most outstanding swimmers in the Speedo Sprint Meet at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool inside the famed Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Malate, Manila on Sunday.

Underscoring their status as the country’s foremost homegrown pool powers, Ajido collected three gold medals in the junior class. At the same time, Jacinto won two events in the 17-over division in the tournament organized by Speedo and sanctioned by the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) with support from the Philippine Sports Commission.

The 15-year-old Ajido, a gold medalist in the Asian Age group Championship last February in New Clark City, delivered the goods in the boys 15-yrs-old 100m Individual Medley (59.74), 50m backstroke (27.73) and 50m butterfly (25.10).

The FTW Royal Swim Club mainstay demolished rivals John Felipe of Wave Warriors (1:07.57) and Sean Quides of Atlantean (1:20.00) in the IM before beating Reis Heaven Dumadag of Black Marlin (31.71) and Felipe (32.71). Ajido completed his three-event sweep via an easy win in the fly event against Jeff Galvealban of Legend Swim (28.99) and Felipe (29.29).

“Nagpapasalamat po ako kay Lord at totally healed na yung injury ko sa kaliwang balikat. Tuloy naman p;o ang ensayo at maganda ang kondisyon ko. Hopefully, magtuloy-tuloy since pinaghahandaan ko po yung National tryouts next month,” said the Grade 10 student at the De La Salle Greenhills.

The National trials slated for August 15-18 (long course) and August 20-23 (short course) at the same RMSC venue will be used for the selection of members for the Philippine Team set to participate in the 46th Southeast Asian Age Group Swimming Championships in December, the 55th Singapore National Age Group and the 6th Malaysian Open Swimming both scheduled next year; and the World Aquatics short course series also next year.

For his part, the 23-year-old Jacinto, a Southeast Asian Games multi-medalist, dominated the 17-over class 50m bac stroke clocking 25.45 seconds against STW Royals teammate Ryan Belenag (26.98) and Raven Henry (27.99) of Betta Caloocan.

He claimed his first gold medal in the 50m butterfly with a time of 24,82 seconds.

Other winners are Sebastian Liberato of Paraiso ni Baste in the boys 15-yrs 50m back (34.29), Paul Casas in 16-yrs (31.92), Ace Faustino in 14-yrs (33.68), Calvin Poblete in 10-yrs. (44.31), Keane Payuran in 15-yrs 100m IM (1:04.74), Ethan Elimos in 13-yrs 50m fly (31.66), Franz Macalinao in 14-yrs (29.81), Kade Baluyot in girls 14-yrs 50m fly (35.83), Athena Del Rosario in 11-yrs (43.05) and Jamie Sy in 13-yrs (32.29).