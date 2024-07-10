Converge still mulling options with top pick in PBA Draft, says Ayo

MANILA, Philippines – Converge FiberXers head coach Aldin Ayo embraces the challenge of deciding who to take first overall as the PBA Draft rolls this weekend.

Converge will be picking first in the draft pool that will have numerous potential No. 1 selections.

At the sidelines of the PBA Draft Combine on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, Ayo said the coaching staff and the management are still discussing who to pick.

“Probably, we are gonna look for a player who is versatile enough to produce what we are lacking, especially in defense. What we are lacking in ceiling. We are lacking big men,” he told reporters in Filipino.

“At the same time, we need firepower. We need offense. Whoever brings that, we will have to decide with the management and the coaching staff,” he added.

The draft pool is deep enough to have numerous players who may be franchise cornerstones.

Aside from potential No. 1 pick Justine Baltazar, the loaded class also boasts the likes of Sedrick Barefield, Jonnel Policarpio, RJ Abarrientos and Dave Ildefonso.

“One month before the deadline, we thought the draft would be boring. Then, just last week, all of a sudden everything became interesting because of the players who declared. We thought [the draft] will not be deep. But when Barefield, Poli declared, the pool became deep enough,” Ayo said.

Converge had a forgettable season, failing to win more than two games in both the Commissioner’s Cup and Philippine Cup.

The FiberXers finished with a 1-10 win-loss record in the import-laden conference and a 2-9 slate in the All-Filipino edition.

Ayo bared that currently, they are considering three to four players for the first overall pick.

And with the draft combine, he is expecting the number to drop in the coming days.

“It will be difficult because it will make you think. There are players in the pool that… you can have as a foundation or cornerstone of the program.”