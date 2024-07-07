^

Sports

Tabuena slips to 5th after 71 as Catlin stays in control

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 7, 2024 | 1:57pm
Tabuena slips to 5th after 71 as Catlin stays in control
Miguel Tabuena
File

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena put up a valiant fight, subduing Jinichiro Kozuma but ultimately succumbing to an in-form John Catlin in a day-long shootout at the Royal Dar Es Salam’s Red Course. He finished the third round of the International Series Morocco Saturday with a second straight 71, slipping to joint fifth spot in Rabat.

Catlin overcame an early bogey in the first hole with four birdies in the next six, then added two more birdies in the final four holes to shoot a five-under 68, maintaining his lead with a 54-hole aggregate 14-under 205. The American, who won the IS Macau in March and finished tied for 24th in his LIV Golf League debut in Houston, is now on the brink of a second IS victory. 

"It’s definitely a goal of mine, but you got 18 holes to go tomorrow (Monday). So, I’m just going to take it one shot at a time, give it everything I have got, and we’ll see what happens," said Catlin about his bid for a spot in the LIV Golf next season.

Tabuena, just a stroke behind Catlin at the halfway point of the $2-million championship, also bogeyed the first hole on a three-putt miscue. But like Caitlin, he mounted a fierce comeback with three birdies in the next six holes. However, unlike the leader, the ICTSI-backed Filipino campaigner settled for a one-bogey, one-birdie card on the back nine, finishing with a 34-37 for a 209, now four strokes off the lead.

Australian Ben Campbell shot a 68 to seize solo second at 206, just one shot behind Catlin, while Eugenio Chacarra from Spain also posted a five-under round for a total of 207, setting the stage for a final round showdown of skill and composure. 

Travis Smyth, another Australian, scored a 70 for a 208 for fourth place, while Italy’s Stefano Mazzoli made a strong comeback with a 67 to join Americans Pat Perez and Caleb Surratt, who matched 68s, and Tabuena at fifth place.

Kozuma fumbled with a 74 and fell to joint 13th at 212.

Meanwhile, Justin Quiban struggled with a 74, dropping to joint 49th at 218, while Lloyd Go carded a 73, sharing 57th place at 219. 

Tabuena, who is seeking a follow-up to his DGC Open win in India last year, missed five fairways and four greens but finished with 29 putts, highlighted by three scrambling pars.

