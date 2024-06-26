Knicks set to acquire Mikal Bridges from Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Nic Claxton #33, Mikal Bridges #1, and Dorian Finney-Smith #28 of the Brooklyn Nets look on during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center on March 19, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

MANILA, Philippines -- The “Nova Knicks” loom in New York.

The New York Knicks have agreed in principle with the Brooklyn Nets to trade for forward Mikal Bridges, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said.

According to Wojnarowski, Bridges and a 2026 second round pick will be shipped to the other side of town in exchange for sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first round picks from 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031, a protected 2025 first from the Milwaukee Bucks, a 2028 unprotected pick swap and a 2025 second round pick.

This trade will reunite Bridges with fellow Villanova Wildcats Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

The 27-year-old forward averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, to go with a steal a contest.

He will be joining a New York squad that won 50 games in the regular season and went to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they lost in seven games against the Indiana Pacers.

Bridges’ addition is massive for the Knicks, who also have All-Star Julius Randle and big man Mitchell Robinson returning from injury next season.

New York is also eyeing to re-sign forward OG Anunoby, who earlier opted out of his $19.9-million player option next season.