^

Sports

No Takahashi, no problem for Japan in final stretch of VNL prelims

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 22, 2024 | 11:55am
No Takahashi, no problem for Japan in final stretch of VNL prelims
Yuki Ishikawa (left) and Yuji Nishida of Japan.
VNL

MANILA, Philippines — Japan stalwarts Yuki Ishikawa and Yuji Nishida said that the team is quick to recover even as star hitter Ran Takahashi’s stint at the 2024 VNL Manila leg was cut short on Friday night.

Takahashi, among fan favorites in the Philippines, was replaced in Japan’s lineup just hours before Japan faced the Netherlands in their second game of the leg.

Despite his absence, Ishikawa and Nishida stepped up to the plate as they drubbed the Dutch, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20, for their first win in two games.

After the match, the two veterans spoke about moving forward without one of their key players.

“I cannot say for the team but we have to play without him,” said skipper Ishikawa.

“And [Tatsunori] Otsuka was playing well, so we are so happy, and when someone [has an] injury, we have to play always. So we have a single body,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nishida admitted that there were some jitters for the Japanese team, but their motivation to play for Takahashi emerged as their driving force.

“Maybe, we were a little bit nervous, I think the guys are keeping the motivation and energy. So, I hope that [Ran] will come back much better at his game and join the team [again],” said Nishida.

Nishida and Ishikawa were Japan’s top two scorers against the Dutch, scoring 16 and 15 points, respectively, in three sets.

The duo will need to continue showing up for their team as Takahashi, who left to focus on recovery on a previous injury ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Per PNVF president Ramon Suzara, Takahashi already left the Philippines earlier Friday, this corroborates earlier social media posts that supporters saw the fan favorite at the airport.

Japan faces reigning Olympic champions France and Team USA in their remaining games on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Japanese are seeking entry into the Top 8 with their 7-3 slate.

vuukle comment

VNL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala breezes into quarterfinals

Eala breezes into quarterfinals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Alex Eala barged into the quarterfinals of the elite Veneto Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over home bet Giorgia Pedone late Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson ruled out of Latvia OQT

Thompson ruled out of Latvia OQT

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Injury woes continued to bite Gilas Pilipinas as playmaker Scottie Thompson has been ruled out of the Nationals’...
Sports
fbtw
Getting better, Canada slays Brazil in 3 sets

Getting better, Canada slays Brazil in 3 sets

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Canada came to play – and slay – in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;You carry our dreams in Paris&rsquo;

‘You carry our dreams in Paris’

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
President Marcos urged the whole nation to rally behind the Filipino athletes searching for Olympic glory in the Paris Games...
Sports
fbtw

Ajido, Sy ride crest in PAI National meet

13 hours ago
Asian junior record holder Jamesrey Mishael Ajido and multi-titled internationalist Mishka Sy led the early winners at the start of the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (PAI) National Age-Group Championships yesterday at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
McGregor says broken toe forced him out of comeback fight

McGregor says broken toe forced him out of comeback fight

2 hours ago
Conor McGregor revealed that a broken toe led to the postponement of his comeback fight against Michael Chandler in Las ...
Sports
fbtw
Petecio vows to give all in Olympic bid

Petecio vows to give all in Olympic bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
“Watch out for me.”
Sports
fbtw
Bianca 22nd; Yuka, Dottie far off

Bianca 22nd; Yuka, Dottie far off

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan shot an even-par 72 to stay close to the leaders at the start of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Serde&ntilde;a, Abalos top Fil-Am Invitational

Serdeña, Abalos top Fil-Am Invitational

13 hours ago
David Charles Serdeña posted 51 Molave points at Baguio Country Club and went on to complete a wire-to-wire victory...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with