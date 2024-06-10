^

Sports

Ramirez wins 3 golds in NCAA swan song

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
June 10, 2024 | 12:00am
Ramirez wins 3 golds in NCAA swan song
National athletes Frederick Ramirez (left) and Harry Diones beam after accepting track shoes from Tokyo Sports Press president Koji Hiranabe (center) during his recent visit to Manila.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Frederick Ramirez came through with a three-gold haul in his NCAA swan song, highlighting Jose Rizal U’s three-peat in NCAA Season 99 athletics even as the Perpetual Junior Altas scored back-to-back in juniors action at the PhilSports Complex’ track oval over the weekend.

Ramirez, a member of the gold-winning 4x400m team in the Cambodia SEA Games, ruled the 200m and 400m in record-shattering performances.

He clocked 46.95 seconds in the 400m, erasing the 48.03 old standard he owned a year back and clocked 21.43 in the 200m in eclipsing the 21.93 mark by JRU’s Russel Galleon six years ago.

Ramirez’s excellence helped power JRU to the title with an impressive haul of 826.5 points, an ocean ahead of the rest of the field including Mapua and AU, which wound up second and third with 584 and 540, respectively.

Ramirez ended up with a third straight crown and eighth in the last 11 seasons.

“Five-peat pa sana yan if hindi nagka pandemic,” said JRU coach Jojo Posadas.

Also taking the spotlight was another national team mainstay and SEA Games medal winner Leonard Grospe of Mapua, which swept all jumping events—high jump, triple jump and long jump.

In high jump, he destroyed the old mark of 2.04 meters shared by John Paul Sale of Mapua, Adonis Cordero of JRU and Christian Dave Geraldino of Mapua by leaping to 2.05m.

The Junior Altas collected a total of 804.5 points in 18 events to claim the juniors title with a 153-point margin over first runner-up Jose Rizal U. Second runner-up was Arellano U with 503 points.

vuukle comment

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bautista's game-winner tows Tamaraws past Blazers for FilOil semis berth

Bautista's game-winner tows Tamaraws past Blazers for FilOil semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Jorick Bautista played the hero for Far Eastern University as he sank a game-winning 3-pointer to guide the Tamaraws to the...
Sports
fbtw
Archers, Maroons complete FilOil Final 4 cast

Archers, Maroons complete FilOil Final 4 cast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Final Four of the FilOil EcoOil ECJ preseason cup is set.
Sports
fbtw
PVL puts salary cap in place

PVL puts salary cap in place

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Premier Volleyball League president Ricky Palou said a minimum salary of P50,000 a month has been set for all players but...
Sports
fbtw
Poised Perez helps Beermen tie series vs Bolts

Poised Perez helps Beermen tie series vs Bolts

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite missing a big 3-pointer that would have given San Miguel the lead late in Game 2 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals,...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Pinewoods golf tilt puts focus on short game

JPGT Pinewoods golf tilt puts focus on short game

10 hours ago
With the Pinewoods course presenting new challenges, three contenders in their respective age group categories are emphasizing...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Adamson girls score GVIL perfect run

Adamson girls score GVIL perfect run

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
UAAP girls champion Adamson cemented its status as the best high school team in the country by ruling the Shakey’s Girls...
Sports
fbtw
Changing citizenship

Changing citizenship

By Bill Velasco | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso is back in the top 10 in the world.
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek wins fourth paris crown, fifth slam title

Swiatek wins fourth paris crown, fifth slam title

1 hour ago
Poland’s Iga Swiatek extended her French Open reign on Saturday as she thrashed Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the final...
Sports
fbtw
Clark faces United States Olympic team snub

Clark faces United States Olympic team snub

1 hour ago
Women’s basketball phenomenon Caitlin Clark will not be selected for the United States Paris Olympics team, multiple...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina makes Shoprite money round

Ardina makes Shoprite money round

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina carried the fight for the Philippines in the second round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic Saturday and ensured...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with