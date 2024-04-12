^

COPA Leg 3 swim tilt slated this weekend

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 11:01am
MANILA, Philippines -- The stage is set for the Congress of Philippine Aquatics (COPA) Leg 3, happening this weekend at the Teofilo Ildefonso swimming pool at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Leg 3 will feature some of the best junior swimmers and inspired novice athletes in the country, and will be part of the swimmers’ preparation for the Philippine Aquatics Inc.’s national tryouts.

The tryouts will be for the team that will compete in the Southeast Asian Age Group Championship set in Bangkok, Thailand in December.

Students who are from public schools and no regular swimming clubs could participate in the tournament for free, tournament director Chito Rivera said.

It will also be open to all young swimmers, regardless of their affiliation with swimming clubs or organizations.

The swim series is part of the extensive program at the grassroots level of COPA, which is led by swimming icon and Batangas Rep. Eric Buhain.

The competition categories will be for ages six under, seven under, eight under, nine under, 10 under, 11 under, 12 under, 13 under, 14 under, 15 under, 16 under, 17 under and 18 over.

