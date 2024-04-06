Santillan powers Painters past Bossing

MANILA, Philippines -- Santi Santillan waxed hot and exploded for Rain or Shine as the Elasto Painters rolled to their third straight PBA Philippine Cup win, trouncing the Blackwater Bossing, 110-103, Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

In the first PBA game at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in 13 years, Santillan erupted for 28 points and seven rebounds to lead Rain or Shine’s comeback win.

The Elasto Painters started the game ice cold, going down by as much as 14 points, 18-4, in the opening minutes of the contest.

Rain or Shine, however, mounted a comeback to keep things close.

In the fourth quarter, Blackwater led by six, 92-86, at the 9:39 mark of the frame after a 3-pointer by former Elasto Painter Rey Nambatac.

Andrei Caracut, Jhonard Clarito and Santillan then teamed up and unleashed a 10-0 run to grab a 96-92 lead with less than seven minutes to go.

A 6-2 run by the Bossing kept things close, 98-96, but a 3-pointer by Caracut kept Blackwater at bay, 101-96.

The Bossing were able to cut the lead to three multiple times down the stretch, but timely points by Santillan and Belga slammed the door on any potential comeback.

Fresh off a triple-double in their last game, Beau Belga seconded Santillan’s offensive output, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Clarito added 16 for Rain or Shine.

Rey Suerte spearheaded Blackwater with 20 points and five rebounds.

Nambatac had 13 markers before fouling out with 1:40 remaining.

“We were able to recover in time, so we also survived the 21 offensive rebounds. Very rarely we win a game when you give up 21 offensive rebounds. We survived our own free throw misses. It is good that we had some big, crucial plays,” said Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao.

Rain or Shine is now holding a 3-4 win-loss record. The Bossing dropped their third straight defeat for a 3-3 slate, tied with the Meralco Bolts and the Terrafirma Dyip.