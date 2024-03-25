^

PUBG Mobile continues steady rise in Philippines

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 25, 2024 | 1:49pm
PUBG Mobile continues steady rise in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – PUBG: Mobile has been a steady shooting game that Filipinos have been playing since its release back in 2018. Since then, the game has had Filipino-centric initiatives in 2022, like the release of a Filipino voice pack and an Ibong Adarana-inspired skins and game items.

2022 was also the year that more Filipinos were inspired to try PUBG Mobile with the country's performance in the game's event during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, wherein SIBOL's two PUBG: Mobile teams surprised fans by finishing in the top 10. In the following SEA Games, player Abdul "Monboy" Barode won the country's first medal in PUBG Mobile, a bronze during the individual event.

"Nakatulong po sa popularity sa Pilipinas yung [medal]," Barode told Philstar.com.

He adds, "Since yung medal, maraming nagcongratulate. Yung iba naiinggit at gusto nila makakuha ng ganun rin. Kaya naman talaga. Kaya makakuha ng gold."

For his teammate, Reimon "Rymon" Casido the performance of Sibol and Barode's medal helped fuel the PUBG Mobile community. 

"Akala ko nga palubog na rin, akala ko mawawala na. Pero ngayon mas marami nang magagaling na players. Mas dumarami rin yung offline tournaments," said Casido.

Barode and Casido professional play for PlayBook Esports, one of seven teams representing the Philippines in the PUBG Mobile Challengers League-Southeast Asia (PMCL SEA). They are competing against 13 other teams from Myanmar, Cambodia, and Singapore. The team, along with Enigma had been directly invited while teams Team Harame Bro, 214 Akira, Exquisite Esports, Dread Esports and Strangers Esports (previously Elevate Esports) had finished in the top five respectively of the Philippine leg of the PUBG Mobile National Championships.

All teams agree that the PUBG Mobile community has been growing in the past two years.

"Itong last competition, lumaki siya compared to last offline tournament. Naging competitive and marami na rin yung supporters. Parang nabuhayan yung community after nung last major," said Lanju "Lanju" Botecial of Dread Esports.

Teammate Najib "Jibna" Cosain agrees, and sees the shift of players from casual to competitive gaming in PUBG Mobile.

He adds, "After nung last major tournament, mas dumami yung players, at nagfofocus sa pagiging competitive players versus casual players. Mas lumakas yung mga tao and nakatulong rin yung latest update para matuto yung mga new players."

But the community has improved in more than tournament participations.

"Malaki yung improvement ng PUBG Mobile ngayon in terms of partnerships and sponsors. Mas napapansin na yung community ngayon. Nakakatuwa kasi dati akala pawala na siya pero ngayon mas malaki na," said Enigma's Joshua “kyuubi” Bernal.

All seven Philippine teams have qualified for the Grand Finals of the PMCL SEA after three weeks of play. 

Team Harame Bro led the Philippine teams as they finished the League stage with 55 points, a point away from tying with top spot held by Myanmar's Genesis Esports. 

Three other Filipino teams made it into the Top 10: PlayBook Esports sits at fourth place with 47 points, while Stranger Esports and 214 Akira are at seventh and eighth place with 38 and 35 points, respectively; while remaining Filipino teams Dread Esports, Exquisite Esports and Enigma are at the bottom of the qualified teams at 12th, 14th and 15th place.

The grand finals of the PMCL SEA will begin on March 29 until March 31, with six matches a day to determine the champion of the SEA Challengers League.

