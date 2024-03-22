MVP Cup 2024: One Invitational golf tilt fires off

From left: Actors John Estrada, Tito Sotto, Richard Gomez, and MVP Sports Foundation president Al Panlilio were among those who took part in the exclusive two-day golf tournament.

MANILA, Philippines – Smart Infinity, the premium postpaid brand of Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), kicks off the summer by treating its members to a memorable and exclusive two-day golf tournament at the recent MVP Cup 2024: One Invitational held at the Manila Golf and Country Club.

As part of Smart Infinity’s initiatives to achieve meaningful connections and impact change by inspiring athletes of all ages, the MVP Cup 2024 tournament allowed members and movers of the golf industry to support the MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF), the main beneficiary of the tournament, to champion grassroots golf in the Philippines.

Among those in attendance were and Infinity member Sen. Tito Sotto; actors Derek Ramsay, Aga Muhlach and John Estrada; PBA legend and now Jojo Lastimosa; TNT coach Chot Reyes, Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann; Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Executive Director Erika Dy; public servants Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez; and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora; along with PLDT and Smart executives.

In celebration of the MVP Cup's 20th anniversary, Smart Infinity, alongside PLDT and PLDT Enterprise, mounted the tournament to help promote golf in the Philippines and further support the grassroots programs of the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) in developing local athletes.

“Smart has been known to champion sports and help support athletes from the grassroots to the professional level. We wanted to do the same thing with golf by extending support to the NGAP,” said Alex Caeg, Head of Smart Consumer Wireless Business.

“It’s always a good feeling to be able to give back to the sports community,” added Kristine Go, SVP for Smart Consumer Wireless Business. “Platforms such as the MVP Cup goes beyond celebrating individual achievements. It’s a chance to nourish relationships with our customers and drive positive change in the process.”

Over 400 participants contributed via the MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) a total of P350,000 to NGAP. The symbolic check was presented during the fellowship night hosted by the PLDT Group officials led by PLDT chairman and CEO Manny V. Pangilinan.

“Smart Infinity is thrilled to have brought together a select group of individuals for an unparalleled golfing experience at the MVP Cup 2024. It was an event that epitomized the essence of community, offering our members not just a day of exceptional golf but also the opportunity to be part of a larger narrative of success and philanthropy,” said Shing Dimagiba, VP and Head of Smart Postpaid Marketing.

The MVP Cup 2024 was more than just a golf tournament; it was a gateway to forge lasting connections of like-minded individuals. Participants enjoyed a day of top-tier golfing while being immersed in an environment that encouraged the exchange of ideas, experiences, and opportunities, extending the spirit of competition and camaraderie well beyond the golf course.

By participating, attendees contributed to a cause that champions the growth and development of Filipino athletes, highlighting Smart Infinity’s dedication to nurturing talent and promoting social responsibility among its exclusive community. Moreover, the tournament is a testament to the brand’s commitment to world-class experiences that elevate their lifestyle and empower them to make an impact in society.