Gin Kings spill Fuel Masters for back-to-back wins

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 10, 2024 | 8:48pm
Ralph Cu (18) had 12 points for Ginebra.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra waxed hot in the third quarter and ran away with their second straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup at the expense of the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 102-92, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Jamie Malonzo once again paced the Gin Kings with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Ginebra led Phoenix, playing without primary playmaker Tyler Tio, by just four, 47-43, at the half.

After a trey by RR Garcia cut the lead to one, 46-47, the Gin Kings unleashed a 19-7 run to take a 13 point lead, 66-53, capped by back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by Jamie Malonzo, Nards Pinto and birthday boy Ralph Cu.

A Ken Tuffin layup halted the blitz, 66-55, but the high-octane Ginebra offense just kept on coming, with the lead ballooning to 17, 79-62, with a try from beyond the arc by Stanley Pringle.

This was enough separation for the Gin Kings as they breezed through to the finish line.

A Javee Mocon layup late in the fourth canto cut the deficit to 11, 88-99, with Pringle sinking a massive corner trey for the dagger, 102-88, with 1:37 remaining.

Pringle added 13 points and four assists for Ginebra off the bench.

Cu, Nards Pinto and Christian Standhardinger all had 12 markers apiece.

Jason Perkins spearheaded the Fuel Masters with 14 points.

Mocon added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Ginebra is now unblemished in two contests thus far in the All-Filipino conference.

Phoenix, meanwhile, dropped to a 0-2 hole.

The Fuel Masters will be playing the undefeated Terrafirma Dyip next on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., at the Philsports Arena.

Ginebra, meanwhile, will try to win three in a row against the Meralco Bolts on Friday.

