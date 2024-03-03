^

Choco Mucho's Rondina cops weekly PVL Player of the Week citation

March 3, 2024
Choco Mucho's Rondina cops weekly PVL Player of the Week citation
Flying Titans star Sisi Rondina
MANILA, Philippines -- Sisi Rondina continues to prove why she emerged as the top Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino player in the previous season.

The reigning PVL Most Valuable Player delivered 24 points and 22 excellent receptions as the Flying Titans overcame the gritty Petro Gazz Angels in a thrilling five-setter, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13, last Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

Rondina sustained her fine form, coming up with 23 points and 13 excellent receptions in beating Chery Tiggo, 25-9, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, last Saturday for Choco Mucho's third straight victory in as many outings for the solo lead.

With her stellar showing, Rondina was named the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of February 27 to March 2.

The former UST star edged Creamline's Tots Carlos — who posted a 31-point career game on Thursday against Akari — in a tight deliberation for the weekly honor given by sportswriters covering the flourishing professional league.

More than her consistent scoring prowess and vastly improved floor defense, the 5-foot-6 outside hitter hopes to inspire all players not blessed in terms of height.

"Siyempre para rin magbigay inspirasyon sa mga katulad kong maliliit na hindi hadlang 'yung height para makapaglaro tayo at makatungtong kami dito sa ganitong liga," said Rondina. "Ginawa ko lang talaga is kumbaga settled na 'ko, ganito na 'yung height ko, hindi na talaga ako tatangkad. So, ang kailangan ko lang gawin is magdisiplina sa talon ko, kung ano 'yung binigay ni Lord sa 'kin."

As Choco Mucho seeks to replicate if not surpass its first PVL finals appearance last December, Rondina is eager to continue her masterful performance and remain passionate about reaching greater heights this conference.

"As long as you give your best, ‘yung heart talaga sa paglalaro, and alam mo ‘yung passion, makikita talaga ng mga tao na gustong-gusto mong maglaro," she said.

