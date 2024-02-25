Filipinas lose to Scotland in Pinatar Cup opener

Sarina Bolden of the Philippines (center) tries to shake off defenders.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team could not turn a superb defensive second half to a draw as they absorbed a narrow 0-2 loss against Scotland in their Pinatar Cup opener at the Pinatar Arena on Saturday.

Two early goals conceded at the hands of Martha Thomas doomed the Filipinas’ efforts quickly, even as the likes of newcomer Katana Norman and leading scorer Sarina Bolden tried to make conversions in the second half.

Thomas scored twice in 13 minutes as she first opened the floodgates at the 23rd minute when she got past Olivia McDaniel. She then followed it up as the Scots kept the pressure to complete her brace six minutes past the half hour mark.

Down 0-2 at the break, the Filipinas played more aggressive in the early goings of the second half, which turned into two goal scoring opportunities for Norman and Bolden close to the 70th minute mark.

But Sandy MacIver denied both golden chances to keep the Filipinas down 0-2.

Still, the Filipinas did not waiver for the rest of the match as they kept the defense at par, including a superb save by Olivia McDaniel at the 81st minute to keep the Scots from scoring anew.

The Filipinas still have a chance to finish in the podium of the pocket tournament when they face Slovenia in the third place game on Tuesday, February 27.