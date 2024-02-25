^

Sports

Filipinas lose to Scotland in Pinatar Cup opener

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 25, 2024 | 11:38am
Filipinas lose to Scotland in Pinatar Cup opener
Sarina Bolden of the Philippines (center) tries to shake off defenders.
PFF / WNT

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team could not turn a superb defensive second half to a draw as they absorbed a narrow 0-2 loss against Scotland in their Pinatar Cup opener at the Pinatar Arena on Saturday.

Two early goals conceded at the hands of Martha Thomas doomed the Filipinas’ efforts quickly, even as the likes of newcomer Katana Norman and leading scorer Sarina Bolden tried to make conversions in the second half.

Thomas scored twice in 13 minutes as she first opened the floodgates at the 23rd minute when she got past Olivia McDaniel. She then followed it up as the Scots kept the pressure to complete her brace six minutes past the half hour mark.

Down 0-2 at the break, the Filipinas played more aggressive in the early goings of the second half, which turned into two goal scoring opportunities for Norman and Bolden close to the 70th minute mark.

But Sandy MacIver denied both golden chances to keep the Filipinas down 0-2.

Still, the Filipinas did not waiver for the rest of the match as they kept the defense at par, including a superb save by Olivia McDaniel at the 81st minute to keep the Scots from scoring anew.

The Filipinas still have a chance to finish in the podium of the pocket tournament when they face Slovenia in the third place game on Tuesday, February 27.

vuukle comment

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

21 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks roared out of the NBA All-Star break...
Sports
fbtw
Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
It was a sad, cold evening in this Japanese capital after Takuma Inoue brought Jerwin Ancajas down on his knees in a ninth-round...
Sports
fbtw
CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

21 hours ago
Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge over Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 62-53, and boosted its bid...
Sports
fbtw
Cone says Brownlee lifeblood of Gilas

Cone says Brownlee lifeblood of Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Rust and all, Justin Brownlee already made things happen for Gilas Pilipinas in its 94-64 victory over Hong Kong on the road...
Sports
fbtw
Inoue scores ninth-round KO win over Ancajas

Inoue scores ninth-round KO win over Ancajas

By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
It was a sad, cold evening in this Japanese capital after Takuma Inoue brought Jerwin Ancajas down on his knees in a ninth-round...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Crossovers nail 2nd win

Crossovers nail 2nd win

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Chery Tiggo knew it needed to take care of business against unheralded teams to bolster its semifinal chance in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Scorpions get back at Dolphins

Scorpions get back at Dolphins

12 hours ago
Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge versus Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, 62-53, and boosted...
Sports
fbtw
No Linsanity for Taiwan

No Linsanity for Taiwan

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Nine-year NBA veteran Jeremy Lin and brother Joseph won’t suit up for Chinese-Taipei against Gilas in the FIBA Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Belen asserts leader role in Lady Bulldogs' win vs Blue Eagles

Belen asserts leader role in Lady Bulldogs' win vs Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
With their backs against the wall, the National University Lady Bulldogs turned to old reliable Bella Belen to finally notch...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with