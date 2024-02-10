Jimenez outpoints Brillo in Blow-By-Blow Iloilo show

PASSI, Iloilo — John Kevien Jimenez crowned himself as the Games and Amusements Board Youth Philippine minimumweight king late Friday night during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow at the City of Passi Arena.

In getting the job done, Jimenez beat Jason Brillo on a 10-round unanimous decision before an appreciative crowd that was on a high as the city was celebrating its feast.

Representing the fabled Chao Sy Boxing Stable of Cebu City, Jimenez won by scores of 96-94 on all three scorecards.

With San Miguel Beer throwing its full support to the boxing show being aired every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on One Sports, the entire card was held in partnership with mayor Stephen Palmares.

“Blow-By-Blow will continue to be at the forefront of Philippine boxing,” said Pacquiao, whose TV boxing program is the most sought after in the country.

Revived by the eight-division legend in November 2022, Blow-By-Blow has staged full-sized fight cards not only in Metro Manila but in the provinces like General Santos City, Narvacan in Ilocos Sur and Imus, Cavite.

Next up is a six-fight presentation on 25 March at the Okada when the first Pacquiao-Elorde Awards take the spotlight.