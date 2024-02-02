^

Sports

All systems go for PNVF Champions League 3rd season

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 2, 2024 | 3:20pm
All systems go for PNVF Champions League 3rd season
From left: Marie Louise Principe, Jose Donaldo Caringal and Yul Benosa
Philippine STAR / Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines -- New-look Chery Tiggo, Cignal and Petro Gazz – with prized recruits from the disbanded F2 Logistics – headline the cast as the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League gets going Sunday for its third season at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The three professional ball clubs will be joined by the returning Philippine Army and collegiate champion St. Benilde in the five-team women’s division running until February 11.

It’s the first event of the PNVF this year, setting the stage for the anticipated debut of old faces in their new teams ahead of their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) stint with seasoned middle blocker Aby Maraño leading the way.

Maraño, named as team captain right away with unparalleled leadership under her wing, vowed a roaring start for her new team that also features her longtime teammate from the Cargo Movers in Ara Galang.

“The goal is to be champions. Hindi kami nagpapakahirap at nagsasakripisyo sa training araw-araw (para sa wala). Gusto namin maging champions sa PNVF,” said Maraño, who will be joining forces with former PVL MVP Mylene Paat and rising star Eya Laure.

Aside from Maraño and Galang, former F2 players also seeing action for new teams are libero Dawn Macandili in Cignal and Myla Pablo, who is returning to her previous champion team Petro Gazz.

Filipino-American spiker Brooke Van Sickle from the US NCAA and Japanese coach Koji Tsuzubara have also been added by Petro Gazz to help its redemption bid – adding spice to the PNVF’s first event this year.

“This is one of the premier events of the PNVF. For sure, it will be everybody’s ball game. It will be competitive,” said secretary general Don Caringal of the PNVF headed by president Ramon “Tats” Suzara. 

Meanwhile, in the men’s play slated on February 11 to 17, powerhouse Cignal – albeit without new star Bryan Bagunas yet – spearheads Group A with PGJC Philippine Navy, Savouge Spin Doctors and CSB in Pool A as VNS Asereht Griffins, Iloilo D’Navigators, Philippine Air Force and Philippine Army comprise Pool B.

Team Dasma Monarchs and Cignal in the men’s joust along with F2 Logistics and California Precision Sports-Antipolo City in the women’s division reigned as champions in the first two PNVF Champions League editions.

vuukle comment

PNVF

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beermen brace for tough PBA finals series vs Hotshots

Beermen brace for tough PBA finals series vs Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite winning nine straight games, San Miguel Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent thinks they will have a hard time against...
Sports
fbtw
Extensive preparation pays off for PBA finals-bound Hotshots

Extensive preparation pays off for PBA finals-bound Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The 10-month preparation of the Magnolia Hotshots has paid off as they are going back to the PBA Finals for the first time...
Sports
fbtw
UCAL: Cabilla hits game-winning 3 as Guang Ming stuns Diliman

UCAL: Cabilla hits game-winning 3 as Guang Ming stuns Diliman

22 hours ago
Jerover Cabilla buried a triple with 1.4 seconds as Guang Ming College-Tagaytay City pulled off a dramatic 86-85 win over...
Sports
fbtw
EASL to stage Final Four in Cebu

EASL to stage Final Four in Cebu

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Final Four tournament of the East Asia Super League (EASL) will be held in Cebu next month, the league announced Thu...
Sports
fbtw
Former Grizzlies All-Star Marc Gasol retires from basketball

Former Grizzlies All-Star Marc Gasol retires from basketball

1 day ago
Spanish basketball great Marc Gasol retired from the sport after an impressive career spanning 20 professional seasons, including...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zenless Zone Zero PS5 version in the works

Zenless Zone Zero PS5 version in the works

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
HoYoverse has announced that its upcoming urban fantasy action role-playing game, Zenless Zone Zero, will have a PlayStation...
Sports
fbtw
Historic surf meet carves new tourism niche for Baler

Historic surf meet carves new tourism niche for Baler

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The inaugural World Surf League (WSL) competition launched here will create a new niche for the municipality and the province...
Sports
fbtw
Hamilton has stayed wild and free on his long, grueling drive

Hamilton has stayed wild and free on his long, grueling drive

4 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton, who rose from modest circumstances to win a record-equaling seven Formula One driver's titles, is hedging...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers fined for Embiid injury report but no NBA policy violation

Sixers fined for Embiid injury report but no NBA policy violation

4 hours ago
The Philadelphia 76ers were fined $75,000 by the NBA on Thursday (Friday Manila time) for violating injury reporting rules...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with