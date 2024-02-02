All systems go for PNVF Champions League 3rd season

MANILA, Philippines -- New-look Chery Tiggo, Cignal and Petro Gazz – with prized recruits from the disbanded F2 Logistics – headline the cast as the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League gets going Sunday for its third season at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The three professional ball clubs will be joined by the returning Philippine Army and collegiate champion St. Benilde in the five-team women’s division running until February 11.

It’s the first event of the PNVF this year, setting the stage for the anticipated debut of old faces in their new teams ahead of their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) stint with seasoned middle blocker Aby Maraño leading the way.

Maraño, named as team captain right away with unparalleled leadership under her wing, vowed a roaring start for her new team that also features her longtime teammate from the Cargo Movers in Ara Galang.

“The goal is to be champions. Hindi kami nagpapakahirap at nagsasakripisyo sa training araw-araw (para sa wala). Gusto namin maging champions sa PNVF,” said Maraño, who will be joining forces with former PVL MVP Mylene Paat and rising star Eya Laure.

Aside from Maraño and Galang, former F2 players also seeing action for new teams are libero Dawn Macandili in Cignal and Myla Pablo, who is returning to her previous champion team Petro Gazz.

Filipino-American spiker Brooke Van Sickle from the US NCAA and Japanese coach Koji Tsuzubara have also been added by Petro Gazz to help its redemption bid – adding spice to the PNVF’s first event this year.

“This is one of the premier events of the PNVF. For sure, it will be everybody’s ball game. It will be competitive,” said secretary general Don Caringal of the PNVF headed by president Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Meanwhile, in the men’s play slated on February 11 to 17, powerhouse Cignal – albeit without new star Bryan Bagunas yet – spearheads Group A with PGJC Philippine Navy, Savouge Spin Doctors and CSB in Pool A as VNS Asereht Griffins, Iloilo D’Navigators, Philippine Air Force and Philippine Army comprise Pool B.

Team Dasma Monarchs and Cignal in the men’s joust along with F2 Logistics and California Precision Sports-Antipolo City in the women’s division reigned as champions in the first two PNVF Champions League editions.