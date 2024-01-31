Team Secret ready for VCT Pacific Kickoff

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from winning the Asia Pacific Predator League last January 14, the lone Filipino team in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific, Team Secret, is ready to go head to head with the region’s top squads in the league’s second year.

With the introduction of a new international league, VCT China, the VCT format has been updated with three global events namely Kickoff, Stage 1 and Stage 2, which will earn them qualifications to Masters Madrid, Masters Shanghai and Valorant Champions, respectively. Unlike last year where there was a Last Chance Qualifiers for Valorant Champions, this year’s VCT will implement Championship points that will award the team with the most consistent performance a slot in the world stage.

Having stumbled at the last hurdle to make their way back to Champions, Team Secret has had two major changes in the off-season, which they showcased during the Asia Pacific Predator League — a revamped role specific roster with new addition, Noel "NDG" De Guia.

De Guia, formerly of NAOS Esports, was known as a Sentinel player who Team Secret was in search for as they improved their team dynamic.

“Gusto kasi naming magfocus sa mga roles this time. [Si Noel] yung specific role na hinahanap namin. Before kasi tatlo yung nag-duduelist sa amin sa team. Very confusing siya minsan. Ngayon, lahat naka-focus sa kanya kanyang role. Agent mastery and role mastery na talaga yung focus namin everyday, hindi yung palipat lipat ng roles,” said captain, Jessie Cristy "JessieVash" Cuyco.

De Guia was contacted by Cuyco and Adrian "invy" Reyes to audition for the team, which eventually led to him joining Team Secret last October. Many fans were skeptical of the addition to the roster, but the team stood by their decision and it showed as they won in front of the home crowd this month.

“Winning Predator, parang mas na build yung confidence naming as a team lalo na for Noel na bago sa team. Kasi maraming nagduda doon sa changes and na prove naming na tama yung move,” added Cuyco.

Their lone off-season tournament, as well as De Guia’s debut, proved successful as Team Secret was able to show its new team dynamic, finally winning a trophy in front of a home crowd.

“Lahat naka focus sa kanya-kanyang role, agent mastery and role mastery na lang talaga yung focus namin everyday. Hindi yung palipat lipat pa. Na-test out namin yung gusto naming i-test out sa Predator League. Alam na namin yung gusto naming gawin for VCT,” said Reyes.

Heading into the start of the VCT season, roles are still what the team is focused on improving.

“The overall thing was making sure that roles were set. Last year we jumbled roles a lot and made a lot of band aid fixes. Solidifying the roles were our main focus going into the season,” said coach Evan "Warbirds" Olzem.

The VCT Pacific Kickoff will begin on February 17.