Phoenix rises from 21-point hole to stay alive vs Hotshots

Jason Perkins (3) and the Phoenix Fuel Masters forced a Game 4 with a big victory over the Magnolia Hotshots.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Phoenix Fuel Masters flipped the script in the second half and successfully clawed back from a 21-point second quarter deficit to force a Game 4 in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals against the Magnolia Hotshots, 103-85, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Magnolia led by 21 points, 47-26, in the second quarter as their defense just would not let up.

Going into the second half, the Hotshots led by 13, 51-38, after a buzzer-beating layup by Ricci Rivero.

The Fuel Masters then heated up in the third quarter.

Slowly but surely, Phoenix nipped the lead away, tying the game at 54 with a 16-3 run capped by a pair of free throws by Jason Perkins at the 7:26 mark of the third.

After back-to-back baskets by Tyler Bey and Calvin Abueva to retake a four-point lead, 58-54, Phoenix uncorked a 15-4 salvo capped by a turnaround jumper by Javee Mocon, 69-62.

With the newfound momentum, Phoenix turned a 71-69 lead at the start of the fourth quarter into an 88-73 lead with a 17-4 blitz.

This was an insurmountable lead as the cushion ballooned to 18, 103-85, with about 30 seconds remaining.

Johnathan Williams III led the Fuel Masters with a massive double-double of 19 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

Jazul finished with 17 points, three rebounds and three assists. He scored 14 in the second half, nine in the payoff period, and all of his field goals came from beyond the arc.

Bey spearheaded Magnolia with 18 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block.

However, he had six turnovers.

Phoenix ended the game making 25 of their 37 free throw attempts, compared to Magnolia, which converted 18 of their 22 attempts.

"The target was to get game 3. We were not looking beyond game 3. Now that game 3 is done, we're gonna prepare for game 4," Phoenix head coach Jamike Jarin told reporters after the win.

"Definitely, Coach Chito and Magnolia will be coming in strong on Game 4, so we just have to rest our bodies and get ready for what they're gonna give," he added.

Game 4 will be on Wednesday, January 31, at the same venue.