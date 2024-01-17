^

Sports

Blacklist Rivalry just getting started with Predator League win

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 10:24am
Blacklist Rivalry just getting started with Predator League win
The team had focused on improving their mistakes from their recent losses against Mongolia's IHC and Malaysia's Geek Fam in the Dacha Dubai qualifier earlier this month leading to the Asia-Pacific Predator League.
Predator League

MANILA, Philippines – Blacklist Rivalry's win at the Asia-Pacific Predator League last Sunday is just the beginning for the team as it sets it sights on the 2024 season.

"Ang Dota2 season is parang marathon. Gusto namin magpeak at the right time. Every tournament, marami kaming natutunan and we're very happy na nanalo kami ngayon," said Abed Azel “Abed” Yusop, who stands as the team's captain.

The team had focused on improving their mistakes from their recent losses against Mongolia's IHC and Malaysia's Geek Fam in the Dacha Dubai qualifier earlier this month leading to the Asia-Pacific Predator League.

"Yung biggest improvement namin is we were able to adapt to our losses last qualifiers against IHC and Geek Fam. Tinutukan talaga namin yung mistakes namin doon," added Yusop.

Yusop, along with members Carlo “Carlo” Manolo and Kim Villafuerte “Gabbi” Santos, joined the team last November, while Timothy “TIMS” Randrup and Marc Polo Luis “Raven” Fausto had been part of the team since they were formed last 2022.

Looking at his team from the beginning to the current roster, Fausto points to the three players' personalities that made the transition from strangers to teammates easy for the five-man roster.

"Sobrang dali nila mag-adapt. Pag nagdidiscuss kami smooth lang, unlike before. Yung before kasi, sa totoo lang, ang titigas kasi ng ulo ng ibang players. Parang may sarili kaming idea tapos hindi nagagawa," admitted Fausto.

Teammate Manolo and Santos agreed with how the entire team was open for suggestions for anything that needs improvement and given everyone's experience, the squad easily melded together.

"Sobrang open namin sa isa't-isa, if may mistakes open naman for suggestions," said Gabbi.

Blacklist Rivalry bested fellow Filipino team, Execration, 2-0, in an all-Filipino finale last Sunday at the Mall of Asia Area. It was the team's first trophy after going undefeated throughout the tournament's group stages up until the finals.

vuukle comment

ACER

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA Player of the Week Aurin proves worth with TNT starting role

PBA Player of the Week Aurin proves worth with TNT starting role

19 hours ago
Rookie Kim Aurin is making the most out of the playing time he's earned at TNT.
Sports
fbtw

‘Pasko Sa Enero’ winners

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Here are the 20 winners of our “Pasko Sa Enero” contest in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission.
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho signs ex-Army star Royse Tubino

Choco Mucho signs ex-Army star Royse Tubino

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Choco Mucho added a veteran presence in Royse Tubino recently, hoping the former Army standout would be the last piece of...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi endures scrambling finish, trails by 1 after 70 in Aussie Amateur golf tilt

Malixi endures scrambling finish, trails by 1 after 70 in Aussie Amateur golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 19 hours ago
Rianne Malixi narrowly missed forcing a tie for the lead, holing out with a mishap for a three-under 70 as she slipped to...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies spoil Draymond Green&rsquo;s return, trounce Warriors

Grizzlies spoil Draymond Green’s return, trounce Warriors

23 hours ago
There was less to celebrate for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green in his first game back since missing 16 games through...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kings coach Brown fined $50,000 for criticizing refs

Kings coach Brown fined $50,000 for criticizing refs

1 hour ago
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown was fined $50,000 by the NBA after confronting a game official during the Kings' 143-142...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga gets crack at ONE atomweight belt vs Stamp

Zamboanga gets crack at ONE atomweight belt vs Stamp

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Filipino mixed martial artist Denice Zamboanga will be having a shot at a title, as she faces Stamp Fairtex for the ONE Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
New Clippers arena to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game

New Clippers arena to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game

1 hour ago
The Los Angeles' Clippers new Intuit Dome, set to open next August, will host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, the league said...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts thwart Triple Giga for 3x3 leg crown

Bolts thwart Triple Giga for 3x3 leg crown

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Meralco weathered TNT’s late storm to win their thrilling duel for the Leg 3 title, 19-18, and become the first two-leg...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with