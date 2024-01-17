Blacklist Rivalry just getting started with Predator League win

The team had focused on improving their mistakes from their recent losses against Mongolia's IHC and Malaysia's Geek Fam in the Dacha Dubai qualifier earlier this month leading to the Asia-Pacific Predator League.

MANILA, Philippines – Blacklist Rivalry's win at the Asia-Pacific Predator League last Sunday is just the beginning for the team as it sets it sights on the 2024 season.

"Ang Dota2 season is parang marathon. Gusto namin magpeak at the right time. Every tournament, marami kaming natutunan and we're very happy na nanalo kami ngayon," said Abed Azel “Abed” Yusop, who stands as the team's captain.

The team had focused on improving their mistakes from their recent losses against Mongolia's IHC and Malaysia's Geek Fam in the Dacha Dubai qualifier earlier this month leading to the Asia-Pacific Predator League.

"Yung biggest improvement namin is we were able to adapt to our losses last qualifiers against IHC and Geek Fam. Tinutukan talaga namin yung mistakes namin doon," added Yusop.

Yusop, along with members Carlo “Carlo” Manolo and Kim Villafuerte “Gabbi” Santos, joined the team last November, while Timothy “TIMS” Randrup and Marc Polo Luis “Raven” Fausto had been part of the team since they were formed last 2022.

Looking at his team from the beginning to the current roster, Fausto points to the three players' personalities that made the transition from strangers to teammates easy for the five-man roster.

"Sobrang dali nila mag-adapt. Pag nagdidiscuss kami smooth lang, unlike before. Yung before kasi, sa totoo lang, ang titigas kasi ng ulo ng ibang players. Parang may sarili kaming idea tapos hindi nagagawa," admitted Fausto.

Teammate Manolo and Santos agreed with how the entire team was open for suggestions for anything that needs improvement and given everyone's experience, the squad easily melded together.

"Sobrang open namin sa isa't-isa, if may mistakes open naman for suggestions," said Gabbi.

Blacklist Rivalry bested fellow Filipino team, Execration, 2-0, in an all-Filipino finale last Sunday at the Mall of Asia Area. It was the team's first trophy after going undefeated throughout the tournament's group stages up until the finals.