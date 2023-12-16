Trollano upbeat on PBA title chances with San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines -- Newly acquired San Miguel Beerman Don Trollano said on Friday that he is happy to be a part of a team that has a chance to compete for the PBA crown.

Trollano, after his debut game for the Beermen Friday night, said he is excited to play for such a storied franchise.

"[San Miguel] has a chance to compete for the championship. It is a storied franchise and a proven winner," the forward told reporters in Filipino.

"They are always [capable of] being a champion. So yes, a chance to compete," he added.

Trollano was traded from NLEX earlier in the week to the NorthPort Batang Pier, which brought guard Robert Bolick to the Road Warriors.

The former Adamson Soaring Falcon was then traded from NorthPort to San Miguel for Allyn Bulanadi, Jeepy Faundo and a future second round pick.

He also previously played for the TNT Tropang Giga, before being traded to the Blackwater Elite in 2019 and then shipped to NLEX in 2021.

He said that while he was not able to win a championship in his previous stints with the MVP teams, the wing said he is hoping he will take home a title, this time in a San Miguel team.

In his San Miguel debut Friday, Trollano had 16 points and six rebounds in 32 minutes of play.

He helped give the Beermen enough separation in the crucial second quarter as they defeated Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 95-82.

The Beermen are currently in the thick of playoff contention, as they are currently fifth in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup standings.

They are caught in a logjam with the TNT Tropang Giga and Ginebra, with all wielding a 4-3 win-loss records.