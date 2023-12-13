Tolentino cites Choco Mucho’s maturity as key vs Creamline in PVL finals

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans will be facing a familiar foe in the finals of the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference beginning Thursday, taking on sister team Creamline Cool Smashers in best-of-three clash.

The PVL finals first-timers will be keen to score a big win over their fellow Rebisco-backed squad, especially since the Cool Smashers were the only team to beat them in eliminations, leading them to finish second in the standings with a 10-1 slate.

For Kat Tolentino, much will be different this time around, with all the team’s learnings contributing to their growth during the conference.

“I think the maturity of the team going this whole season will definitely help us,” said the opposite spiker.

“I mean, we’ve gained so much confidence and just the growth even the past few games, working together, and again learning and sticking to coach Dante’s system ‘cause I think that’s really the key.”

Not only will Choco Mucho be trying to avenge their loss in this conference, they are also looking to finally break through in their sibling rivalry matchups.

During the team’s history, they have faced Creamline a total of nine times — and they have yet to win a single one.

With everything on the line now, Tolentino hopes to flesh out more of their growth and development under the new system of head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

“We’ve constantly been trying to improve how we adapt and I think we’re going there. Hopefully in the finals we’ll be able to show even more,” she said.

Choco Mucho and Creamline kick off their blockbuster finals series this Thursday, December 14, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.