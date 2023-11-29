^

Sports

PBA Player of the Week Maverick Ahanmisi quickly fits right with Ginebra

Philstar.com
November 29, 2023 | 11:33am
PBA Player of the Week Maverick Ahanmisi quickly fits right with Ginebra
Barangay Ginebra's Maverick Ahanmisi has been a consistent presence for the defending PBA Commissioner's Cup champions, helping the Kings to a 3-1 start for a share of second place with two other teams.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Four games with Barangay Ginebra, but Maverick Ahanmisi appeared at home already with the PBA's most popular ball club.

The veteran guard has been a consistent presence for the defending PBA Commissioner's Cup champions, helping the Kings to a 3-1 start for a share of second place with two other teams.

Ahanmisi played a key role in the team's last two outings against Rain or Shine and Blackwater, respectively, averaging an all-around game of 20.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.5 steals in the twin victories.

The impressive numbers made Ahanmisi the unanimous choice as PBA Press Corps (PBAPC) Player of the Week for the period November 22-26.

Last year's Most Improved Player, who joined Barangay Ginebra this season as an unrestricted free agent, shot a high 50% from beyond the arc behind a combined 6-of-12 shooting.

One of those treys came at a crucial moment for the Kings in their game against Rain or Shine as it stopped the rallying Elasto Painters on their tracks and pulled off a 107-102 win.

He was 5-of-7 from 3-point range to finish with 21 points against the Elasto Painters.

Opposite Blackwater, Ahanmisi finished with 20 points as the Kings overhauled a 17-point first half deficit to prevail, 90-87.

Ahanmisi beat out Barangay Ginebra teammate Christian Standhardinger, Don Trollano of NLEX, Jason Perkins of Phoenix, San Miguel's CJ Perez, and Chris Banchero of Meralco.

