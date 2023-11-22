^

Sports

Blue Eagles give 'iconic' Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa fitting send-off

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 6:15pm
Blue Eagles give 'iconic' Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa fitting send-off
Graduating Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles did something out of the ordinary at the tail-end of their UAAP Season 86 playoff game against the Adamson Soaring Falcons at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, when they gave away the final possession to their opponents in honor of graduating player Jerom Lastimosa.

In the final seconds of the ball game, Ateneo rookie Kyle Gamber “passed” the ball to Lastimosa, as they encouraged him to take one more shot to end his eventful career in the collegiate ranks.

Contrary to Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin’s usual stoic approach to the game, the tactician actually lauded his players for putting competitiveness aside to provide the gesture.

“I think Jerom has been a wonderful servant of UAAP basketball and Philippine basketball in general. And, you know, when you have a 20-point lead, who cares about three points,” Baldwin said after the game.

“If we can make a gesture to a guy that, you know, maybe saying is iconic is a bit much but you know, currently, he's iconic of outstanding players that the UAAP has generated… I think that that actually shows respect for the game.”

Ateneo’s action was able to give Lastimosa a fitting exit after previously ending his season abruptly due to his ACL tear in the middle of the season. Knowing how hard Lastimosa had worked through his career, Baldwin wanted to give him a moment to remember.

“It gave Jerom a moment that he might not otherwise have had in front of his fans… A salute as he rides off into the sunset, [it] cost us nothing.” he said. 

“And, you know, [we’re] more than happy to do that. And I was proud of my players to, you know, assist in that moment,” he added.

Lastimosa, for his part, was also thankful for how everything transpired. Though his final year in the league was less than ideal, he was glad to have that one final moment in front of the Adamson faithful.

“Yun lang hindi ko makakalimutan na moment kasi yun ang pinaka-last shot ko sa UAAP.” said Lastimosa.

“Hindi naman dapat, kasi yung bola galing pa sa Ateneo team.”

As Lastimosa and Adamson move on to the offseason, the Blue Eagles now shift their focus to the UP Fighting Maroons, whom they face on Saturday, November 25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blue Eagles, Falcons duel in do-or-die for last UAAP semis seat

Blue Eagles, Falcons duel in do-or-die for last UAAP semis seat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion Ateneo and Adamson lock claws in a knockout derby to dispute the fourth and last ticket in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson's Montebon, UST's Villasin secure weekly UAAP player awards

Adamson's Montebon, UST's Villasin secure weekly UAAP player awards

1 day ago
Adamson’s Mathew Montebon and University of Santo Tomas’ Nikki Villasin shone to boost their respective team’s...
Sports
fbtw
Smart feted with award for FIBA World Cup 'MOA Ball'

Smart feted with award for FIBA World Cup 'MOA Ball'

1 day ago
Smart has bagged a bronze in the prestigious 2023 CLIO Sports Awards for turning the iconic SM Mall of Asia landmark in Pasay...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs peak in time for 8-peat target, says Clarin

Lady Bulldogs peak in time for 8-peat target, says Clarin

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The timing has been perfect for the NU Lady Bulldogs as they’ve found their stride just at the end of eliminations for...
Sports
fbtw
Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

2 days ago
JT Bulacan brought down Alpha Omega, 72-58, to score its second win in the Pilipinas Super League at the Novadeci Convention...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICTSI Match Play: Tabuena, Que on collision course; Lascu&ntilde;a, Ababa win

ICTSI Match Play: Tabuena, Que on collision course; Lascuña, Ababa win

2 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que chalked up victories in commanding fashions to arrange an eagerly anticipated quarterfinal showdown...
Sports
fbtw
Fortuna forges semis duel vs Ikeda in ICTSI Match Play

Fortuna forges semis duel vs Ikeda in ICTSI Match Play

2 hours ago
Mikha Fortuna surged closer to a dream pro breakthrough, dispatching Korean Seoyun Kim, 5&4, in tough conditions to barge...
Sports
fbtw
Gerlfor PVL players get P2M from anonymous donor

Gerlfor PVL players get P2M from anonymous donor

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The Gerflor Defenders will have a very merry Christmas after all.
Sports
fbtw
History for LeBron as Lakers advance in NBA in-season tournament

History for LeBron as Lakers advance in NBA in-season tournament

3 hours ago
LeBron James claimed another piece of NBA history, becoming the first player to break the 39,000-point barrier as the Los...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with