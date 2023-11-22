Blue Eagles give 'iconic' Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa fitting send-off

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles did something out of the ordinary at the tail-end of their UAAP Season 86 playoff game against the Adamson Soaring Falcons at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, when they gave away the final possession to their opponents in honor of graduating player Jerom Lastimosa.

In the final seconds of the ball game, Ateneo rookie Kyle Gamber “passed” the ball to Lastimosa, as they encouraged him to take one more shot to end his eventful career in the collegiate ranks.

Contrary to Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin’s usual stoic approach to the game, the tactician actually lauded his players for putting competitiveness aside to provide the gesture.

“I think Jerom has been a wonderful servant of UAAP basketball and Philippine basketball in general. And, you know, when you have a 20-point lead, who cares about three points,” Baldwin said after the game.

“If we can make a gesture to a guy that, you know, maybe saying is iconic is a bit much but you know, currently, he's iconic of outstanding players that the UAAP has generated… I think that that actually shows respect for the game.”

Ateneo’s action was able to give Lastimosa a fitting exit after previously ending his season abruptly due to his ACL tear in the middle of the season. Knowing how hard Lastimosa had worked through his career, Baldwin wanted to give him a moment to remember.

“It gave Jerom a moment that he might not otherwise have had in front of his fans… A salute as he rides off into the sunset, [it] cost us nothing.” he said.

“And, you know, [we’re] more than happy to do that. And I was proud of my players to, you know, assist in that moment,” he added.

Lastimosa, for his part, was also thankful for how everything transpired. Though his final year in the league was less than ideal, he was glad to have that one final moment in front of the Adamson faithful.

“Yun lang hindi ko makakalimutan na moment kasi yun ang pinaka-last shot ko sa UAAP.” said Lastimosa.

“Hindi naman dapat, kasi yung bola galing pa sa Ateneo team.”

As Lastimosa and Adamson move on to the offseason, the Blue Eagles now shift their focus to the UP Fighting Maroons, whom they face on Saturday, November 25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.