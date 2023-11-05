Dutchman aims to assert triathlon supremacy anew in IRONMAN 70.3 P Princesa

MANILA, Philippines -- Five months after ruling the full IRONMAN Philippines in exacting conditions in Subic, Dutchman Eric van der Linden is back in pursuit of another triathlon glory – half the distance but full in challenges in the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa blasting off on November 12 in Palawan.

Van der Linden will lead the crack roster of foreign bidders from 38 countries all armed and ready for a test of power, speed and stamina against the local top guns in the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1k run distance event marking its return to the city of forest following a successful hosting of the premier endurance race last year.

The Schagen, North Holland native, 49, actually placed sixth in the inaugurals, crowding the likes of Fer Casares, Satar Salem, John Alcala, Mervin Santiago and Jailani Lamama for early control in the swim leg but losing momentum in the bike and run stages, enabling the strong-finishing Alcala to claim the victory and earn the bragging rights as the first IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa champion.

But Van der Linden’s triumph in Subic, where he battled through rough waters and windy, wet conditions in the 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run race that ran through near-midnight, should boost the Sydney Olympics veteran’s confidence heading to the upcoming race also serving as first-time host to the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship.

Making up the early roster in the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship, offering a top purse of P500,000 put up by Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron, are Tri SND Barracuda, Fit PH, Baguio Benguet Triathlon, Gas Coaching, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, Army Navy Southtri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri and KOA Sports.

For details and listup, log on to ironman.com/im703-puerto-princesa-register, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Meanwhile, Japan is fielding in the most number of entries among the foreign teams in the individual competitions with 21 while 15 triathletes will each anchor Great Britain and Singapore’s drive while the United States and China have 12 each and France has 11 runners.

Other foreign triathletes in the fold are Emmanuel Bordeau, Paul-Henri Guyon and Frederic LeBlanc, all from France, Singapore’s Chun Ann Neo, Kento Niimi from Japan, Americans Colton Morgan and Jason McKinney, Swiss Valery Franscella, and young Long Kit Chiu and Ka Nok Cheng from Hong Kong.

Spicing up the IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa, backed by Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, HOKA, ROKA, Breitling 1884, Athletic Brewing Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo, are the Princesa Run, a 5K fun run on Nov. 10, and the IRONKIDS Philippines, featuring youngsters aged 6 to 15, on Nov. 11.

Other supporters of the event are Always Advancing, Compressport, Ekoi and Nirvana, Outside+ and Sportograf.com, host City of Puerto Princesa, RLC Residences, Sante Barley, Lightwater, Prudential Guarantee, Regent Foods, The STAR, One Sports+ and Cignal.