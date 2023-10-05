^

Sports

PLDT acquires Savannah Davison for PVL campaign

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 5, 2023 | 1:23pm
PLDT acquires Savannah Davison for PVL campaign
Savannah Davison
PLDT High Speed Hitters

MANILA, Philippines – The PLDT High Speed Hitters have secured the commitment of Filipino-Canadian Savannah Davison ahead of the upcoming PVL conference.

The 5-foot-9 Davison, who played for the University of Oklahoma and the New Mexico State University in the US NCAA, joined the High Speed Hitters, the team announced Wednesday.

An outside hitter, Davison is expected to fill the void left by Jovy Prado, who suffered from an ACL tear during the invitational conference.

The team said that Davison is a “perfect addition to the PLDT team,” as she is “athletic, smart, and fun.”

"Something I look forward to this conference is to see the competition. I've heard so much about volleyball in the Philippines and I can't wait to experience it," Davison said.

She will be teaming up with veterans Rhea Dimaculangan, Mika Reyes, Kath Arado, Dell Palomata and Mean Mendrez, among others.

The tournament starts on October 15.

"I'm also excited to see how far our PLDT team can go this conference. I feel like we have a good chance this year," said Davidson.

