Vice President Sara urges ROTC cadets to be role model

The Philippine Star
August 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Vice President Sara Duterte poses with Sen. Francis Tolentino (3rd from left) and other officials following the successful opening of the Mindanao ROTC Games in Zamboanga City.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines —Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte urged cadets to be a role model in discipline and unity as she guested the opening rites of the 2023 ROTC Games Mindanao Leg at the Joaquin F. Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex here.

“Be a role model in discipline. That’s why we are supporting ROTC,” said the 45-year-old Duterte, also an Army Colonel reservist.

Sen. Francis Tolentino expressed gratitude over the presence of the Vice President, saying “It’s truly significant since she is a genuine advocate of youth and sports development through military service.”

“I am hopeful that our shared goals will be achieved, and that ROTC will be a vital force in ensuring that our young people are shaped and formed to protect this nation, promote unity and peace, and to lead with utmost integrity and honor,” added Tolentino.

Duterte, the eldest daughter of former President Duterte, gave P30,000 each to the 11 teams seeing action in the competition as an added boost to their needs.

Over 1,300 cadets from the Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force and Philippine Navy throughout the region are vying for gold in at least seven sports disciplines in four venues with the JFE Memorial Sports Complex as the main venue.

Mayor John M. Dalupe along with Reps. Manuel Jose Dalupe and Khymer Adan Olaso and other top local officials led in welcoming the guests and officials.

