Gilas women yield to Chinese Taipei in Jones Cup opener

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 6, 2023 | 9:57am
Gilas women's dropped its first win in the William Jones Cup in Taiwan.
MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas women’s basketball team lost its opening game against Chinese Taipei A, 89-85, in the William Jones Cup in Taiwan Saturday night.

Down by eight points early in the fourth quarter, 71-63, the Filipina hoopers mounted a comeback and actually led by five with about 2:28 remaining following an inside stab, 82-77.

But Chinese Taipei pulled out all the necessary stops and was able to find the open shots as they capitalized on the crucial turnovers of Gilas Pilipinas women.

Five Filipinas scored in double digits in the game led by Janine Pontejos, who scored 19 points in the game, with Kacey dela Rosa chipping in with 17 of her own.

Jhaz Joson and Jack Animam had 13 points apiece, while Afril Bernardino poured in 10 points.

Chen Yen Yu led Chinese Taipei A with 20 points.

Up next for the Gilas women is Iran on Sunday afternoon.

