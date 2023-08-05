^

Stags escape Saints to bag UCBL championship

August 5, 2023 | 12:24pm
Stags escape Saints to bag UCBL championship
The title win – tight as it was – made SSC’s initial foray in the preseason tournament more special.
UCBL

MANILA, Philippines – San Sebastian College survived St. Clare-Caloocan’s determined comeback and pulled off a thrilling 78-76 win to rule the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament on Friday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Stags of Recto teetered on the brink of collapse after the Saints, who started cold and trailed most of the way, pulled to within 76-75 on two free throws by Babacar Ndong.

St. Clare had a chance to escape with the win after Raymark Escobido split his charities with still 10 ticks left, but Megan Galang missed a potential game-winning three as time expired.

The title win – tight as it was – made SSC’s initial foray in the preseason tournament more special – thanks to the hard-working duo of Rafael Are and Escobido.

Though he missed all his four tries from the 3-point zone, Are went on to tally 22 points on top of 5 rebounds and 3 assists while Escobido and Jessie Sumoda added 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Before he misfired in his last attempt, Galang had already 5 triples to finish with 19 points while Luiz Tapenio and Babacar Ndong wound up with 17 and 12 poins, respectively.

Tournament Director Horacio Lim, meantime, expressed his gratitude to five other teams – Ateneo, University of the East, Centro Escolar University, Philippine Women’s University and Olivarez College – for taking part in the event.

The regular tournament of the league, according to Lim, is likely to start early next year.

SAN SEBASTIAN

STAGS

UCBL
Philstar
