Filipinas to take a breather before training sights on Asian Games

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 2, 2023 | 7:48pm
New Zealand's defender (No. 04) Catherine Bott fights for the ball with Philippines' midfielder (No. 8) Sara Eggesvik during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.
Marty Melville / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women’s football team will take a few days’ rest before starting preparations for the Asian Games in China later this year.

This as the Filipinas are yet to have a head coach following the exit of former chief mentor Alan Stajcic and his assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte.

In an interview, Belay Fernando-dela Cruz, the team’s administrator, said the team will regroup in the coming days.

“The federation has been preparing already [for the Asian Games.] This team has been really focused on the job at the World Cup,” she said.

“We will take a few days’ rest and then we go again,” she added.

Dela Cruz kept mum on the possible replacement for Stajcic and Arrarte.

“I think you have to take that up with the federation,” she said.

She also said that the exit of the coaches is part of life.

“He definitely brought the team to unexpected heights, and we just wish him the best in his future endeavors and we hope to carry on the legacy he started,” she added.

The Filipinas arrived home on Wednesday afternoon following their historic FIFA World Cup stint, where they scored for the first time in a 1-0 win over host nation New Zealand.

FIFA

FILIPINAS
