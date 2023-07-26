2 Fil-Am cagers join UST Tigers

John Abate, son of PBA vet John Arigo, and Jason Suba have committed to the Growling Tigers

MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipino-Americans have committed to the UST Growling Tigers ahead of the 86th UAAP men’s basketball tournament.

Guard John Abate and wing Jason Suba on Wednesday committed to the Tigers, part of the team’s efforts to stockpile talent in a bid to end a four-year UAAP Final Four absence.

The six-foot-one Abate is from Orange Park, Florida, and played two years for Spring Hill College.

There, he averaged 6.5 points on 39% 3-point shooting, as well as 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in the 2021-22 season.

The six-foot-two Suba, for his part, normed 11.0 points and 3.7 rebounds for Team United USA in the 2023 NBTC National Finals.

He transferred from Kean University.

Abate will have two years of eligibility left in his collegiate career, while Suba will have four years left.

Both will undergo residency and will fight for their roster spot starting in UAAP Season 87.

“We have more tools now here in UST, so it is important for us to develop and unleash their talents, to help us,” UST head coach Pido Jarencio said in Filipino.

Recently, San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua was tapped by UST to be its special assistant to the rector for sports.

The Tigers had a dismal UAAP Season 85 campaign with a 1-13 win-loss record.