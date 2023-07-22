^

Sports

UCBL cagefest: CEU-B edges Ateneo-B, St. Clare clinches No. 2 seed

Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 3:55pm
UCBL cagefest: CEU-B edges Ateneo-B, St. Clare clinches No. 2 seed
Dylan Barbin recorded 21 points to lead CEU.

MANILA, Philippines -- Centro Escolar University Team B drew another stellar performance from Dylan Barbin and pulled off a pulsating 85-84 win over Ateneo Team B in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament on Friday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

Barbin scored 21 points off the bench, including a tough jumper with barely 18 ticks left that helped CEU complete a remarkable comeback from several double-digit deficits in the first half.

He also had six rebounds and three assists to emerge as the game’s best player at the close of the single-round elims of the preseason tournament that saw both CEU and Ateneo end up with similar 3-3 records.

St. Clare College of Caloocan snatched the No. 2 seeding in the playoffs with a 93-75 drubbing of Olivarez College – thanks to the dynamic duo of Megan Galang and Ryan Sual.

The Saints finished tied with the University of the East Warriors but took the No. 2 slot due to the winner over the other rule.

The Saints beat the Warriors, 83-77.San Sebastian College-Recoletos emerged No. 1 with a 5-1 record.

Galang sizzled with a game-high 27 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the 3-point area while Sual added five treys and finished with 21 points.

Barbin’s heroics put to waste the 26-point performance by Shawn Tuano for Ateneo, which blew a chance to win the game after Raffy Celis, who wound up with 16 points, missed his target with only three ticks left.

vuukle comment

UCBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Buntan eyes ONE women&rsquo;s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

Buntan eyes ONE women’s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 days ago
Filipino-American mixed martial artist Jackie Buntan will be gunning for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai World Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Eala barges into semis of W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tennis tilt

Eala barges into semis of W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tennis tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Alex Eala punched a ticket to the semifinals of the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz competition after defeating Spain’s Lucia Cortez...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal gets crack at Creamline

Cignal gets crack at Creamline

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
After a vintage performance Thursday, Alyssa Valdez will be relied upon once again as Creamline faces Cignal today and aims...
Sports
fbtw

Eala marches in Spain

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Alex Eala turned it up late to best Tianmi Mi of China, 6-3, 6(5)-7, 6-0, and advance to the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz quarterfinals yesterday in Spain.
Sports
fbtw
Time to shine for Blu Girls

Time to shine for Blu Girls

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The journey of a thousand miles begins today for the glory-seeking Philippine Blu Girls as they take on the fancied Canada...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso, Boutier waver in Dow Great Lakes; Del Rosario shines in Twin Bridges

Saso, Boutier waver in Dow Great Lakes; Del Rosario shines in Twin Bridges

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Yuka Saso and Celine Boutier hardly supplemented each other’s game in the alternate shot format and ended up with an...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena outperforms Duplantis, cops silver in Monaco tilt

Obiena outperforms Duplantis, cops silver in Monaco tilt

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Even the best falls sometimes. And world pole vault king Armand Duplantis was no exception as he had one of his rare worst...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pasig thwarts Pasay as Makati, Paranaque triumph

MPBL: Pasig thwarts Pasay as Makati, Paranaque triumph

6 hours ago
Pasig turned hot in the second half and subdued Pasay, 77-64, on Friday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas banking on Scottie Thompson's recovery in time for FIBA World Cup

Gilas banking on Scottie Thompson's recovery in time for FIBA World Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is hoping that Scottie Thompson, who is nursing an injured hand, will be on board at least a week before the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with