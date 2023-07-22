UCBL cagefest: CEU-B edges Ateneo-B, St. Clare clinches No. 2 seed

MANILA, Philippines -- Centro Escolar University Team B drew another stellar performance from Dylan Barbin and pulled off a pulsating 85-84 win over Ateneo Team B in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament on Friday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

Barbin scored 21 points off the bench, including a tough jumper with barely 18 ticks left that helped CEU complete a remarkable comeback from several double-digit deficits in the first half.

He also had six rebounds and three assists to emerge as the game’s best player at the close of the single-round elims of the preseason tournament that saw both CEU and Ateneo end up with similar 3-3 records.

St. Clare College of Caloocan snatched the No. 2 seeding in the playoffs with a 93-75 drubbing of Olivarez College – thanks to the dynamic duo of Megan Galang and Ryan Sual.

The Saints finished tied with the University of the East Warriors but took the No. 2 slot due to the winner over the other rule.

The Saints beat the Warriors, 83-77.San Sebastian College-Recoletos emerged No. 1 with a 5-1 record.

Galang sizzled with a game-high 27 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the 3-point area while Sual added five treys and finished with 21 points.

Barbin’s heroics put to waste the 26-point performance by Shawn Tuano for Ateneo, which blew a chance to win the game after Raffy Celis, who wound up with 16 points, missed his target with only three ticks left.