UCBL cagefest: UE enters semis; Ateneo stays alive

Philstar.com
July 19, 2023 | 3:13pm
UCBL cagefest: UE enters semis; Ateneo stays alive
Godlove Nwabude in action for Ateneo.
MANILA, Philippines – University of the East expectedly downed Centro Escolar University Team B, 85-71, to book a semis berth in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament Tuesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

The Warriors from Recto got off to an explosive start but needed to foil the Mendiola-based Scorpions’ determined comeback in the final half to post their fourth win in five games in the 7-team preseason tournament.

The Scorpions fell to 1-3, their Final Four bid now in peril.

Ateneo, meantime, kept its own semis bid alive with a 99-53 drubbing of Philippine Women’s University for a 3-2 record.

Jack Cruz led UE’s early assault that saw the Warriors take a commanding 49-31 lead at the half which they wisely protected to negate the 28-point performance of Dylan Barbin.

Cruz went on to finish with 15 points and nine rebounds while Vlair Lingolingo backed him up with 12 points.

The Eagles also used a hot start, rushing to a 24-8 first quarter lead before practically settling the issue of the game in the next quarter after creating a 51-20 bubble.

Kobe Demisana and Paul Garcia led five Ateneo players in double figures with 13 points each.

UCBL
