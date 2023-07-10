PNP forges championship showdown vs Senate in UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) Responders arranged a one-game title clash with the Senate Sentinels after downing the AFP Cavaliers, 79-74, in the rubber match of their semis series in the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off on Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Col. Anthony Padua shone brightest for the top-seeded Responders in the tightly contested match after scattering 26 points on top of four steals, three assists and one rebound.

The winner-take-all match is set on July 23 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, with the charity chosen by the champion team earning a P1 million cash prize.

Geralfredo Andal led the Cavaliers anew with 23 points — one short of his output in the team’s 78-72 win last week that enabled them to force a playoff for the other final berth.

Senate made it first to the finals of the seven-team event organized by Breakthrough and Milestones Productions International CEO and president Daniel “Kuya Daniel” Razon after beating Office of the President Executives, 60-57, on July 2.

The Sentinels are bannered by Senators Joel Villanueva, Sonny Angara and Bong Go.