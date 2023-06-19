^

Sports

SMART/MVPSF national taekwondo poomsae tilt slated June 24-25

Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 11:15am
SMART/MVPSF national taekwondo poomsae tilt slated June 24-25
Participants in previous edition of the SMART/MVPSF National Taekwondo Poomsae Championships perform their routine.

MANILA, Philippines – The search for future national team members continues as the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages the 2023 SMART/MVPSF National Taekwondo Poomsae Championships on June 24-25 at the Ayala Malls, Manila Bay.

Around 1,500 taekwondo jins, including those from Central Gymnasium, Meta Taekwondo, Discovery Pluz, Ateneo, Xavier Schol, UP Diliman, and La Salle are taking part in the two-day tournament backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo.

Poomsae (forms), known as attack and defense techniques against imaginary opponents, accounted for two of the six gold medals produced by PH taekwondo team in last month’s SEA Games in Cambodia.

It also collected 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Events on tap are Recognized Poomsae — individual, pair and team — and Freestyle Poomsae (individual, mixed pair, team) for colored and black belters.

Also joining the tournament are top players from San Beda, Pangasinan, Isabela, Pampanga, Puerto Princesa, Cavite, Laguna, Naga, Bacolod, Iloilo, Cebu, Leyte, Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro City, Iligan, Davao, Gen. Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato and AFP. 

Martial art enthusiasts and sports aficionados, especially children who are interested in the sport, are invited to watch the event which starts at 9 a.m.

MVP SPORTS FOUNDATION NATIONAL POOMSAE

PHILIPPINE TAEKWONDO ASSOCIATION

POOMSAE

SMART

TAEKWONDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The six-meter club

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There was some confusion as to how many pole vaulters had breached the six-meter mark after EJ Obiena joined the elite club last weekend. Depending on the source, Obiena was reported to be either the 26th or 27th...
Sports
fbtw
EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino EJ Obiena came face to face with pole-vault king...
Sports
fbtw
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 4 days ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls punch World Cup berth

Blu Girls punch World Cup berth

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines smashed South Korea, 10-0, to claim the bronze in the World Baseball and Softball Confederation Under-15 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino star EJ Obiena had a chance to show off his newfound...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274990
            [Title] => Clark holds off McIlroy to capture maiden major at US Open
            [Summary] => Wyndham Clark held his nerve to card an even-par 70 on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) to win the 123rd US Open, capturing his first major title and denying four-time major winner Rory McIlroy his first in nine years.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 10:54:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/wyndham-clark-us-open-golf_2023-06-19_10-54-11209_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274988
            [Title] => Red Bull boss hails Verstappen after team’s 100th win
            [Summary] => Team chief Christian Horner hailed Max Verstappen and all the Red Bull staff on Sunday after the double world champion delivered their 100th victory in winning the Canada Grand Prix.  
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 10:47:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/max-verstappen-red-bull-canada-grand-prix_2023-06-19_10-47-46437_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274987
            [Title] => Jared Cannonier sets UFC record in massive win over Marvin Vettori
            [Summary] => Two hundred forty-one significant strikes. That is how many punches Marvin Vettori ate for dinner in the main event of UFC Fight Night last Sunday at the Apex in Las Vegas.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 10:22:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1691158
            [AuthorName] => Rick Olivares
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/jared-cannonier-marvin-vettori-ufc_2023-06-19_10-22-51511_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274984
            [Title] => Kairi, Yeb win first international title with ONIC Esports as Blacklist falters
            [Summary] => ONIC Esports, bannered by Filipino jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Filipino coach Denver “Yeb” Miranda, has decoded Blacklist International, 4-2, to take the team's second Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup title.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 10:01:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806617
            [AuthorName] => Michelle Lojo
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/kairi-yeb-onic-esports_2023-06-19_10-01-38322_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274982
            [Title] => Reports: Suns land Beal in deal sending Paul to Wizards
            [Summary] => Three-time NBA All-Star guard Bradley Beal will join the Phoenix Suns in a trade that will send 38-year-old guard Chris Paul to Washington, according to multiple reports.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 09:44:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/bradley-beal-washington-chris-paul-nba_2023-06-19_09-45-04467_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Clark holds off McIlroy to capture maiden major at US Open

Clark holds off McIlroy to capture maiden major at US Open

48 minutes ago
Wyndham Clark held his nerve to card an even-par 70 on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) to win the 123rd US Open, capturing his...
Sports
fbtw
Red Bull boss hails Verstappen after team&rsquo;s 100th win

Red Bull boss hails Verstappen after team’s 100th win

55 minutes ago
Team chief Christian Horner hailed Max Verstappen and all the Red Bull staff on Sunday after the double world champion delivered...
Sports
fbtw
Jared Cannonier sets UFC record in massive win over Marvin Vettori

Jared Cannonier sets UFC record in massive win over Marvin Vettori

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Two hundred forty-one significant strikes. That is how many punches Marvin Vettori ate for dinner in the main event of UFC...
Sports
fbtw
Kairi, Yeb win first international title with ONIC Esports as Blacklist falters

Kairi, Yeb win first international title with ONIC Esports as Blacklist falters

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
ONIC Esports, bannered by Filipino jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Filipino coach Denver “Yeb” Miranda,...
Sports
fbtw
Reports: Suns land Beal in deal sending Paul to Wizards

Reports: Suns land Beal in deal sending Paul to Wizards

1 hour ago
Three-time NBA All-Star guard Bradley Beal will join the Phoenix Suns in a trade that will send 38-year-old guard Chris Paul...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with