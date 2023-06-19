SMART/MVPSF national taekwondo poomsae tilt slated June 24-25

Participants in previous edition of the SMART/MVPSF National Taekwondo Poomsae Championships perform their routine.

MANILA, Philippines – The search for future national team members continues as the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages the 2023 SMART/MVPSF National Taekwondo Poomsae Championships on June 24-25 at the Ayala Malls, Manila Bay.

Around 1,500 taekwondo jins, including those from Central Gymnasium, Meta Taekwondo, Discovery Pluz, Ateneo, Xavier Schol, UP Diliman, and La Salle are taking part in the two-day tournament backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo.

Poomsae (forms), known as attack and defense techniques against imaginary opponents, accounted for two of the six gold medals produced by PH taekwondo team in last month’s SEA Games in Cambodia.

It also collected 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Events on tap are Recognized Poomsae — individual, pair and team — and Freestyle Poomsae (individual, mixed pair, team) for colored and black belters.

Also joining the tournament are top players from San Beda, Pangasinan, Isabela, Pampanga, Puerto Princesa, Cavite, Laguna, Naga, Bacolod, Iloilo, Cebu, Leyte, Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro City, Iligan, Davao, Gen. Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato and AFP.

Martial art enthusiasts and sports aficionados, especially children who are interested in the sport, are invited to watch the event which starts at 9 a.m.