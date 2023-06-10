^

Sports

Duke's De Jesus to join Gilas women in FIBA Asia Cup

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 10, 2023 | 4:14pm
Duke's De Jesus to join Gilas women in FIBA Asia Cup
Vanessa de Jesus
Duke Athletics

MANILA, Philippines — Duke University standout Vanessa De Jesus is set for her Gilas Pilipinas women debut, at last. 

The US NCAA Division I guard, who has been on the Gilas radar for years, will reinforce the Filipina dribblers for the coming FIBA Women’s Asia Cup on June 26 to July 3 in Sydney, Australia.

“We will be joined by Vanessa for this tourney,” Gilas women head coach and program director Pat Aquino told The STAR Saturday. 

De Jesus, the 5-foot-8 floor general of the Blue Devils, obtained her Philippine passport last month that paved the way for her availability to finally don national colors.

Born to both Filipino parents, the 21-year-old De Jesus based from California, however, will fill the naturalized player spot given FIBA’s requirement to secure a passport before turning 16 to play as a local.

Aquino said De Jesus is a massive addition for the Nationals, who are bunched with five-time champion Japan, host Australia and Chinese Taipei in Group B of the Asia Cup Division A serving as a Paris Olympics qualifier. 

“Wow. Malaking bagay for us. Not just for us in this tournament but for the program as well. Having a legit Division I player playing for the national team diba, sana may mag-follow na iba. ‘Yun naman ang goal natin,” Aquino beamed.

“Vanessa will help us a lot in the guard position. She’s a big point guard and she can really compete against the best.” 

De Jesus has already secured permission from Duke and is just ironing out her academic schedule before joining the Gilas training camp here or in Australia already. 

Gilas, after a silver medal finish in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games last month, has been training non-stop since then at the Aero Center in Quezon City before flying on June 17 to Melbourne for a series of friendlies as its final build-up.

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai can&rsquo;t wait for World Cup

Kai can’t wait for World Cup

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
It’s the biggest basketball stage in the world and playing against the best of the best before the homecrowd is something...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic into seventh French Open final as Alcaraz undone by cramps and tension

Djokovic into seventh French Open final as Alcaraz undone by cramps and tension

6 hours ago
Novak Djokovic reached his seventh French Open final in dramatic circumstances on Friday when world number one Carlos Alcaraz...
Sports
fbtw

PFF chief seeks government assistance

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
As the preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign intensifies, Philippine Football Federation president Nonong Araneta asked for government support for the training program.
Sports
fbtw

13 teams vie in PVL midseason

17 hours ago
The biggest Premier Volleyball League conference will kick off on June 27 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
Sports
fbtw

Panlilio calls on Pinoys to rally behind Gilas

17 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio has called on the Filipino people to rally behind Gilas Pilipinas as preparations for the FIBA Basketball World Cup set Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 goes full swing with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272911
            [Title] => PLDT inks Lyceum's Puzon for PVL bid
            [Summary] => The PLDT High Speed Hitters have acquired two-time NCAA best setter Venice Puzon of Lyceum of the Philippines University to add bench depth when it gears up for the tough Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference battle ahead.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 17:08:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/03/14/volleyball-generic2021-01-1312-49-592021-01-1814-50-332021-02-1017-08-322021-04-2112-42-26_2023-03-14_00-01-43495_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272908
            [Title] => Ramos, Eugenio shine in IRONKIDS
            [Summary] => Euan Ramos kicked his way to the top in the bike stage and went on to claim the boys’ crown, while Zabelle Eugenio took charge in the opening swim leg to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the girls’ side of the IRONKIDS Philippines in Subic Bay Saturday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 16:38:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/ramos_2023-06-10_16-39-02_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272906
            [Title] => Filipino favorite Valorant marks 3rd anniversary with more offline events
            [Summary] => During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Riot Games officially launched their first-person shooting (FPS) game Valorant.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 16:26:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806617
            [AuthorName] => Michelle Lojo
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/valorant_2023-06-10_16-28-10685_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272902
            [Title] => Ardina posts strong start in LPGA foray
            [Summary] => Coming off a missed cut stint in the Epson Tour, Dottie Ardina put up a strong start in the LPGA circuit, shooting a four-under 67 to trail Swede Dani Holmqvist by just three strokes after 18 holes of the Shoprite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey Friday (Saturday, Manila time).
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 15:57:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807248
            [AuthorName] => Jan Veran
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/08/10/spo1-dottie-ardina2019-07-0823-51-12_2020-08-10_16-21-48762_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272896
            [Title] => Full IRONMAN, 70.3 fire off with world berths at stake
            [Summary] => Local triathlon levels up with two key races blasting off Sunday in Subic Bay with the Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines and the Subic Bay 70.3 Triathlon staking a combined record 105 slots to three World Championships in France, Hawaii and Finland.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 14:17:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/smartselect20230610132230gallery_2023-06-10_14-18-48355_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
PLDT inks Lyceum's Puzon for PVL bid

PLDT inks Lyceum's Puzon for PVL bid

By Joey Villar | 25 minutes ago
The PLDT High Speed Hitters have acquired two-time NCAA best setter Venice Puzon of Lyceum of the Philippines University to...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos, Eugenio shine in IRONKIDS

Ramos, Eugenio shine in IRONKIDS

55 minutes ago
Euan Ramos kicked his way to the top in the bike stage and went on to claim the boys’ crown, while Zabelle Eugenio took...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino favorite Valorant marks 3rd anniversary with more offline events

Filipino favorite Valorant marks 3rd anniversary with more offline events

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Riot Games officially launched their first-person shooting (FPS) game...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina posts strong start in LPGA foray

Ardina posts strong start in LPGA foray

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Coming off a missed cut stint in the Epson Tour, Dottie Ardina put up a strong start in the LPGA circuit, shooting a four-under...
Sports
fbtw
Full IRONMAN, 70.3 fire off with world berths at stake

Full IRONMAN, 70.3 fire off with world berths at stake

3 hours ago
Local triathlon levels up with two key races blasting off Sunday in Subic Bay with the Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with