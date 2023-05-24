^

Sports

Malixi 5 strokes adrift in WAPT golf tilt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 6:54pm
Malixi 5 strokes adrift in WAPT golf tilt
Rianne Malixi
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi churned out a three-birdie, one-bogey round to set in motion her buildup for the US Women’s Open Qualifying next month with a 70 as she seized a share of eighth place at the start of the Beaumont Emergency Hospital Open in Beaumont, Texas Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

While she stood five strokes off a hot-starting Ou Olankitkunchai of Thailand, the 16-year-old Malixi’s pair of 35s at the par-72 Beaumont Country Club course put her in the early mix in her first tournament on the Women’s All Pro Tour, an official qualifying circuit for the LPGA’s Epson Tour.

Starting out at the backside, the ICTSI-backed ace, coming off a medal-less stint in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, birdied Nos. 13 and 18 to negate a miscue on the 16th then hit another birdie on No. 3 against a slew of pars, including on Nos. 8 and 9, both par-5s.

She tied pros Susie Cavanagh and Alisa Rodriguez of the US, Chinese Xiaolin Tian and Aussie Jessica Whitting at eighth while emerging the leading amateur in the 85-player field that includes fellow Filipina Sunshine Baraquiel.

The lady pilot, a one-time winner on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, gunned down three birdies against two bogeys in a frontside start but bogeyed the 16th while missing a couple of birdie chances to finish with a 72 for a share of 17th.

The top 35 and ties after 36 holes will advance to the final round where the top 2 will earn spots to the Epson Tour’s FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship set in Michigan on June 9-11.

Meanwhile, Malixi will next play in the Mizuno Americas Open on June 1-4 in New Jersey then will head to Illinois, Chicago for the US Women’s Open elims which starts on June 7 at the Palatine Golf Club.

She is also set to vie in the British Women’s Amateur on June 13-18 in England.

Meanwhile, Olankitkunchai sizzled with five birdies at the back then bounced back from a bogey on No. 1 with three straight birdies from No. 5 to shoot a 65 and wrest a one-stroke lead over Canadian Mary Parsons, who put in a solid 66 anchored on a fiery frontside 31.

