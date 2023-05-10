^

Sports

SEA Games esports: Sibol's Crossfire squad cops bronze; Valorant team rules group stages

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 8:09am
SEA Games esports: Sibol's Crossfire squad cops bronze; Valorant team rules group stages
Members of Sibol's Crossfire team pose with their bronze medals.
Sibol

MANILA, Philippines — Sibol's Crossfire team has added a bronze medal to the country's 32nd Southeast Asian Games tally, while its Valorant team went undefeated during the competition's group stages.

Sibol's Crossfire team — composed of Aldrin “Aldrin” Borabon, John Kenneth “zYK” Alde, Matthew “EL1” Arnaez, Arthur “Arthur” Tecson, Christian “Revenge” Amores, Justine “Justine” Perez and coach Braden Francis Catangay — had a strong start. They defeated Laos and Indonesia in the Group stages, 10-2 and 10-1, respectively, to secure top seed in Group A. With Group B only having two teams, all five squads proceeded to the playoffs with the bracket pitting Philippines and Vietnam — the top two seeds — facing each other in the semifinals, instead of the gold medal match everyone had expected.

The match-up saw Sibol drop to the bronze medal placement match as the defending champions secured a reverse sweep, 1-2. The Filipino squad defeated fellow bronze medalist Laos to contribute to the Philippines’ medal haul.

According to Sibol general manager Jab Escutin, all esports events will have a bronze medal placement match to determine which country will earn the medal.

"’Pag five lang kasi participating teams, the third and fourth placers will get Bronze. Yung fourth placer nga lang ‘di counted yung bronze nila sa official tally of the countries pero they will take home a medal," Escutin explained in an online message to Philstar.com.

Meanwhile SIBOL's Valorant squad dominated the group stages, defeating all their opponents to take top seed with a 5-0 standing. The squad is assured at least another bronze and will face Indonesia in the first semifinals at 11 a.m. today.

32ND SEA GAMES

ESPORTS

GAMING

SEA GAMES
