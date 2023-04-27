200 golfers swing for glory, prizes as Highlands Ladies Cup returns

MANILA, Philippines – The Highlands Ladies Cup gets going Saturday, April 29, with a maximum field of 200 and a whole load of prizes making the event’s much-awaited return from a three-year respite all the more interesting and exciting.

A sparkling Swarovski watch worth $2,000, courtesy of Marixi Prieto and daughter Sandy Prieto-Romualdez, has been added as hole-in-one prize on No. 3 of the Lucky 9 course, one of the three nines tapped to accommodate the big number of players of all genders all ready and eager for the 18-hole fun but competitive tournament at the Midlands course.

The shotgun tee-start is set at 8 a.m. with play held under the System 36 scoring format.

Organized and hosted by the Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter, the event is used to be staged late in the year but the THLC moved it to an earlier date to coincide with the Tagaytay Ladies team’s 18th founding anniversary celebrations.

Belle Corp.’s Willy Ocier, Rosalind Wee of W Group of Companies, and Sandy Romualdez will hit the ceremonial drive to usher in the tournament backed by Diamond sponsors W Group, Inc., CWC Int’l. Corp., Agrikulture and Ocier.

The event, backed by Platinum sponsors CLC Marketing Ventures Corp., Parola Maritime Corp., Powerball Gaming, Miniso PH and SM Dept. Store, and Gold backers Lucerne, Regent Travel and Moringa-02, will be staged in a fiesta-life atmosphere with a mix of fun and food, including BBQ grilling, at hand at Midlands’ front and back nines and Lucky 9. Drinks will be provided by Summit Water, Paraiso Beer and Oishi Smart C.

The THLC, in its continuing effort to contribute to a positive environmental impact, will also give away plants to help the participants connect with nature.

A Lucerne watch is also staked as prize for an ace on No. 9, also of Lucky 9, while a Club Car, a Cobra LTDx golf iron set, a Regent Travel “Barkadahan” Dumaguete all-expense-paid trip package for four, and 10 gift certificates worth Php100,000 from GAOC Dental are also up for grabs for hole-in-one feats on designated holes at Midlands.

The Barkadahan package and GAOC Dental GCs will be raffled off if no one scores an ace in the event also held to raise funds for the Sisters of Mary boys’ and girls’ town center in Silang, Cavite as part of THLC’s commitment to help the underprivileged youths achieve their dreams.

Making up the Silver sponsors list are Mercedes Benz, ComWorks, SM Development Corp., SM Prime Holdings, Kaiser Int’l. Health Group, Hotel Kimberly, Tagaytay, Olive Tree Corp. and Technogym, while the Bronze sponsors are Wilcon, Asia Cargo Container Line Inc., Filhome Builders, Ayala Premiere, Orocan, Solid Grid Alternatives, Dae Jang Gum Shabu Shabu, Princess Katigbak, Mathilda Sun, Faye Celones, GOLFx Performance Center, Petron Fuel eCard, Asia Brewery, MANGO, Santi’s Deli, Boysen, Pond’s, Kojiesan, Bellevue Hotels & Resorts, Capital Products, Anika Island Resorts, Champion, Deka Chocolates, KLIO Products, Caraderme Clinic, Gina, Marie France, Contempo Designs and GW Clubshares; unMEAT, Maxicare, Yakult, WeeCom Developer, PLDT Enterprise, GM Eloah Agrocrops, RCW Construction & Dev’t Corp., ELTX Logistics Corp., Foto Medestomas, H&E Multimix Mfg., Prime Star Distributors, Inc., RGO Lab & Industrial Diagnostic Center, Concrete Masters Inc., Manila Bankers Life Ins. Corp., Morning Glory Co. Inc. and Omniversal Assurance. Red Ribbon, Cafe de Lipa, KopiRoti are the event’s donors.