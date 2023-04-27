^

Sports

200 golfers swing for glory, prizes as Highlands Ladies Cup returns

Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 1:04pm
200 golfers swing for glory, prizes as Highlands Ladies Cup returns
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines – The Highlands Ladies Cup gets going Saturday, April 29, with a maximum field of 200 and a whole load of prizes making the event’s much-awaited return from a three-year respite all the more interesting and exciting.

A sparkling Swarovski watch worth $2,000, courtesy of Marixi Prieto and daughter Sandy Prieto-Romualdez, has been added as hole-in-one prize on No. 3 of the Lucky 9 course, one of the three nines tapped to accommodate the big number of players of all genders all ready and eager for the 18-hole fun but competitive tournament at the Midlands course.

The shotgun tee-start is set at 8 a.m. with play held under the System 36 scoring format.

Organized and hosted by the Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter, the event is used to be staged late in the year but the THLC moved it to an earlier date to coincide with the Tagaytay Ladies team’s 18th founding anniversary celebrations.

Belle Corp.’s Willy Ocier, Rosalind Wee of W Group of Companies, and Sandy Romualdez will hit the ceremonial drive to usher in the tournament backed by Diamond sponsors W Group, Inc., CWC Int’l. Corp., Agrikulture and Ocier.

The event, backed by Platinum sponsors CLC Marketing Ventures Corp., Parola Maritime Corp., Powerball Gaming, Miniso PH and SM Dept. Store, and Gold backers Lucerne, Regent Travel and Moringa-02, will be staged in a fiesta-life atmosphere with a mix of fun and food, including BBQ grilling, at hand at Midlands’ front and back nines and Lucky 9. Drinks will be provided by Summit Water, Paraiso Beer and Oishi Smart C.

The THLC, in its continuing effort to contribute to a positive environmental impact, will also give away plants to help the participants connect with nature.

A Lucerne watch is also staked as prize for an ace on No. 9, also of Lucky 9, while a Club Car, a Cobra LTDx golf iron set, a Regent Travel “Barkadahan” Dumaguete all-expense-paid trip package for four, and 10 gift certificates worth Php100,000 from GAOC Dental are also up for grabs for hole-in-one feats on designated holes at Midlands.

The Barkadahan package and GAOC Dental GCs will be raffled off if no one scores an ace in the event also held to raise funds for the Sisters of Mary boys’ and girls’ town center in Silang, Cavite as part of THLC’s commitment to help the underprivileged youths achieve their dreams.

Making up the Silver sponsors list are Mercedes Benz, ComWorks, SM Development Corp., SM Prime Holdings, Kaiser Int’l. Health Group, Hotel Kimberly, Tagaytay, Olive Tree Corp. and Technogym, while the Bronze sponsors are Wilcon, Asia Cargo Container Line Inc., Filhome Builders, Ayala Premiere, Orocan, Solid Grid Alternatives, Dae Jang Gum Shabu Shabu, Princess Katigbak, Mathilda Sun, Faye Celones, GOLFx Performance Center, Petron Fuel eCard, Asia Brewery, MANGO, Santi’s Deli, Boysen, Pond’s, Kojiesan, Bellevue Hotels & Resorts, Capital Products, Anika Island Resorts, Champion, Deka Chocolates, KLIO Products, Caraderme Clinic, Gina, Marie France, Contempo Designs and GW Clubshares; unMEAT, Maxicare, Yakult, WeeCom Developer, PLDT Enterprise, GM Eloah Agrocrops, RCW Construction & Dev’t Corp., ELTX Logistics Corp., Foto Medestomas, H&E Multimix Mfg., Prime Star Distributors, Inc., RGO Lab & Industrial Diagnostic Center, Concrete Masters Inc., Manila Bankers Life Ins. Corp., Morning Glory Co. Inc. and Omniversal Assurance. Red Ribbon, Cafe de Lipa, KopiRoti are the event’s donors.

GOLF

HIGHLANDS LADIES CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Prosper eyes gold in SEA Games

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Former PBA import Lester Prosper will be back as Indonesia’s naturalized import in bidding to retain the gold medal in men’s basketball at the SEA Games in Cambodia starting next week.
Sports
fbtw

Nambatac doesn’t escape sanction  

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Rain or Shine yesterday added Rey Nambatac to its list of suspended players after the latter was found to have played in an unsanctioned game, too.
Sports
fbtw

Red carpet for World Cup

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
There are 120 days left before the start of the FIBA World Cup and SBP president Al Panlilio is making sure the red carpet will be ready to roll out with the first tip-off on Aug. 25. “This is for our country...
Sports
fbtw

Baisa keeps hot romp, Torrecampo rises

13 hours ago
Brice Baisa kept his dominant run in the PPS-PEPP junior circuit, repelling top seed Vince Serna, 7-6(2), 6-2, in the boys’ 18-and-under final to fashion out another two-title romp in the Imus City National...
Sports
fbtw

All set for CJH Invitational

13 hours ago
Camp John Hay Golf Club is ready to host more than 100 two-person teams in the upcoming The Invitational which is set to tee off beginning tomorrow in Baguio City.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Yulo sits out Cairo artistic gymnastics tilt due to ankle sprain

Yulo sits out Cairo artistic gymnastics tilt due to ankle sprain

By Joey Villar | 8 minutes ago
World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo has skipped the fourth and final leg of the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn: 'SEA Games-bound Philippine weightlifting team fine without me'

Hidilyn: 'SEA Games-bound Philippine weightlifting team fine without me'

By Joey Villar | 19 minutes ago
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz thinks the Philippine weightlifting team seeing action in next month’s Phnom...
Sports
fbtw
Butler brings the heat as Miami knocks out top-seeded Milwaukee

Butler brings the heat as Miami knocks out top-seeded Milwaukee

46 minutes ago
Jimmy Butler scored 42 points as the Miami Heat staged yet another stunning comeback to send the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine SEA Games bets urged to go for gold

Philippine SEA Games bets urged to go for gold

1 hour ago
Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his full support for Filipino athletes competing in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in...
Sports
fbtw
Largest NBA Store in Philippines to open at Mall of Asia

Largest NBA Store in Philippines to open at Mall of Asia

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The store features more than 500 square-meters of interactive retail and community space. It will have an extensive range...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with